Trump Trolls Democrats & Says ‘Mueller Proves Them Wrong’ In New Video, Asks Supporters To Text ‘WITCHHUNT’

In a recent video clip uploaded to President Trump’s Facebook and YouTube accounts, the message is clear. “Dems hyped collusion,” the text prefacing the video’s full content reads. Throughout the entire clip, a white banner at the top requests that supporters of the president text “WITCHHUNT” to 88022, reinforcing the prior references made by Trump that the years-long Mueller probe was a “witch hunt.”

The first Democrat to appear in the clip is Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who is captured saying “the evidence is pretty clear that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.” Immediately after the conclusion of this remark, a loud and annoying buzzer sounds, and an oversized “WRONG” stamp is superimposed upon Blumenthal’s face. This process is repeated for Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, Rep. Eric Swalwell — also of California — Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, and finally DNC Chairman Tom Perez.

With the recent release of Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report — one which makes it clear that Mueller and his investigators found no evidence of collusion between Trump or his associates and Russian actors during the 2016 presidential election, via CNBC — it appears that the president is quickly moving to the offensive.

NOW we know there was NO COLLUSION, CONSPIRACY, or CRIMES BY ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ or ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ or ANY American. Will Dems, CNN, and BSNBC now shut their pie holes and find the dirty cops in FBI and DOJ? https://t.co/bF8bXQuKvG — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 24, 2019

In the comments section attached to President Trump’s Facebook post, reactions were overwhelmingly in agreement. As of this writing, over 17,000 Facebook users had liked the video clip, over 7,000 had loved it, and only 1,400 had employed the laugh react in response.

“HAPPY NO COLLUSION DAY (we already knew, but hey),” one Facebook user wrote, trailed by alternating American flag emojis and heart emojis. “A lot to do [sic] about nothing, not to mention time wasted and taxpayer money spent for nothing! Congress, stop with the witch hunt and get to work for the American people! Hillary lost the election all on her own, she was a very poor candidate!” wrote another.

The reaction from Trump supporters in response to the summary provided by Attorney General Barr has been largely celebratory, with reddit’s r/The_Donald raucously calling for “salt mining” from opposing subreddits, per The Inquisitr. Meanwhile, anti-Trump constituencies are rallying behind the notion that Trump has, in fact, not been exonerated by the declaration that there is no evidence of collusion, per CNN, signaling that the repercussions of the conclusion of Mueller’s report are far from settled.

One thing is certain — the partisan divide remains unhealed and the revelation that Robert Mueller and his team did not find any substantial evidence of Trump-Russia collusion may not be enough to bridge the gap. Whether or not the coming days bring more good news for Trump and his supporters or precisely the opposite remains unclear, but both Republicans and Democrats can be glad that the lengthy investigation has finally drawn to a close.