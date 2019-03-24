‘Avengers: Endgame’ Presale Tickets Could Be Available Monday Morning

Avengers: Endgame is exactly one month and two days away meaning presale tickets for the biggest movie of all time are about to be available to the world. The fourth Avengers film is expected to break the pre-sale record as fans are sitting close by their computers just waiting for the opportunity to click “buy.” Unfortunately, the release date of the presale tickets hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel Studios just yet, but several clues are pointing to Monday morning.

According to BGR, a Redditor has it on good authority that March 25 will be the big day. The user based their guess for tomorrow around an email sent to them from the company they work for. This Redditor’s employer rents out theaters in a local cinema for employees to enjoy movie premieres. Apparently, the large company did this for the most recent Mission: Impossible flick as well as Captain Marvel.

The unnamed company apparently gave their employees the date presale tickets would be released and they were accurate with both movies listed above. In the most recent email regarding the Phase 3 film, employees were told presale tickets for Endgame would go on sale Monday.

“This isn’t a guess or a pattern of behavior, it’s just the actual date tickets are gonna be released. Email says tickets go on sale for the event 3/25. I guarantee you this will be the day public tickets are available,” the user promised.

A fellow Redditor backed up this claim by citing a relationship they have with a different theater. The theater is a client of the user who works in marketing and was told by the theater that they should check the website for tickets Monday morning.

While this is all just hearsay from a couple of Reddit users, a new tweet from Tom Holland has fans scratching their heads. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor sent out a cryptic tweet on Thursday that merely said “Monday morning…”. Some fans were speculating this meant a new trailer for Holland’s newest film Spider-Man: Far From Home would be dropping until a popular American theater retweeted the post.

The Alamo Drafthouse NYC retweeted Holland’s odd message suggesting Monday morning would be the big day for presale tickets. The popular Brooklyn theater is a part of the vastly popular Alamo chain that has done tons of special features for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

Either way, something big is coming Monday morning but fans of the MCU will just have to wait and see what it will be.

Avengers: Endgame debuts on April 26.