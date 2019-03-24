Georgia Tech Football Star Brandon Adams Dies Suddenly At 21

Family, friends, and football players were shocked to hear the news about the star athlete's death.

Georgia Tech recently announced that one of its star football players has died, according to TMZ. Currently, the college has not released the cause of death or hinted at the reasons why Adams passed away at such a young age. On March 24, the Georgia Tech Sports Department told the public the shocking and depressing news that 21-year-old Brandon Adams, one of the college’s top performing football players and a stand-out defensive linesman, had passed away. Georgia Tech then sent its condolences to the friends and family of Adams.

Adams played for Georgia Tech from 2016 until 2018 and made appearances in 33 games for the college. A senior majoring in business administration, Adams was having a fantastic year as a defensive lineman compared to the previous season, having improved his stats vastly. At the time of his death, Adams had 41 tackles and two forced fumbles on the previous 13 games he played in. Both students and players that knew Adams called him a “gentle giant,” and he was respected both on the field and in the classroom. When his death was announced by Georgia Tech, many tributes were posted on Sunday, according to The Tennessean.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing. In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program,” Georgia Tech’s football coach Geoff Collins said in a statement, according to the Tennessean.

While details of Adams’ death are currently unknown, the 6’2″, 325-pound defensive lineman passed away while he was on Georgia Tech’s campus. Adams was preparing for the next football season and frequently participating in off-season workouts so that he would be ready for spring practices. Georgia Tech tweeted out the news of Adams’ death and also gave out a link where students and officials could post about Adams. A few university officials have already shared their memories, including President G.P. “Bud” Paterson and the head coach of the football team, Geoff Collins.

Adams played high school football at Nashville’s Brentwood Academy, and many individuals associated with Adams’ former school also had kind things to say about the athlete.

“He was always happy. He was a gentle giant. He turned out to be a really, really good player but he was a good kid. He was fun to be around. People loved him. When he turned it on he could be dominating, but when he stepped off the field he could be as nice of a young man as you could coach,” Cody White, Brentwood Academy coach and athletic director, stated, according to the Tennessean.