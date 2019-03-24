James Comey Posts Cryptic Tweet Of Him Standing Alone In Forest With The Caption ‘So Many Questions’

James Comey appears to be speaking out about the conclusion of Robert Mueller’s investigation, posting a picture of himself on Sunday standing alone in a forest, looking upward to the sky, with a caption that read, “So many questions.”

Comey posted the tweet on Sunday not long after Attorney General William Barr delivered his summary of the Mueller report to members of Congress. As the New York Times reported, the report itself concluded that there was no evidence showing Donald Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, but it stopped short of exonerating him of all wrongdoing. It was not yet clear what that could mean or what improprieties Trump could have committed, as the full report has not yet been released to the public.

“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr quoted Mueller as writing.

Donald Trump immediately seized on the conclusion that there was no collusion, calling the Russia investigation “an illegal takedown that failed.”

“It was a complete and total exoneration,” Trump told reporters in Florida before board Air Force One to return back to Washington after a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“It’s a shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this.”

James Comey has been vocal about his role in the start of the Russia investigation and his interactions with Trump before the president fired him as FBI director. Trump later said he fired Comey because of the Russia investigation, and his firing led to the appointing of Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation. In a memoir, Comey said he believes he was fired for not expressing his loyalty directly to Trump.

But Comey also said this week that he hopes Trump is not impeached at the conclusion of the investigation, saying that it would be seen by too many Americans as a coup.

“I don’t mean that Congress shouldn’t move ahead with the process of impeachment governed by our constitution, if Congress thinks the provable facts are there. I just hope it doesn’t,” Comey wrote in the New York Times. “Because if Mr Trump were removed from office by Congress, a significant portion of this country would see this as a coup.”

James Comey did not elaborate on his tweet and has not issued any full statement about the conclusion of the Mueller report.