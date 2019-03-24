American Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Full, Perfect Derriere In Dazzling Neon Green Beach Bikini

As Jen Selter continues to rack up the likes and the follows on popular social media platform Instagram, she does so with the full knowledge that her world-famous figure and inimitable sense of humor may have a lot to do with her sustained popularity. Frequently taking to the photo and video sharing service to tease and titillate her sizable fan base — one which now stands at a whopping 12.7 million users in number — the American fitness model has proven that she has the longevity to last in a crowded and competitive market.

In her most recent share, Jen can be seen striking a pose in front of a blindingly white sky. Her iconic dark locks are styled straight — with a side part — and cascade in loose waves about her neck and shoulders. Using both hands to adjust a pair of glasses, Jen sports a broad smile as she shows off her incredibly athletic physique. Clad in an eye-popping neon green bikini, the fitness model and Instagram influencer leaves very little to the imagination. Her muscular midriff is exposed, and the immodest cut of the bikini top presses her bust into prominence.

High-waisted bikini bottoms help to accentuate Jen’s statuesque backside, her curvy derriere being put on full display. The pose — and her choice of swimwear — also showcase her strong, toned thighs and slender legs. The brunette bombshell completes her look with a chunky metal wristwatch and some makeup, including a pretty pink lip.

In the caption of the photo, Jen Selter offered up the key words that paved the road to her own success. She also did a bit of self promotion in the process, encouraging her most serious devotees to consult the link in her bio for some exercise tips. Beyond this brief caption, she said little else, preferring to let her body do the talking for her — and her fans were not disappointed. They showered her sexy snapshot with over 70,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in the blink of an eye, proving that sex sells and that Jen was wholly in command of their attention.

“Looking Great! Your work ethic is very impressive,” one user wrote, while a second social media fan quipped, “Girl crush… killer bod & bikini,” punctuated by heart-eyed emojis and heart emojis.

Jen Selter recently made headlines for sharing some diet secrets with Harper’s Bazaar, via YouTube. Perhaps predictably, junk food and other high-carbohydrate, high-calorie foods were largely exempt from the list, except for on cheat days. Combining a healthy diet with a dedicated workout regimen has made Jen one of the most famous women on Earth, and one of the most influential on Instagram. Her fans adore much of what she does, and simply can’t wait to see what she will share with them next.