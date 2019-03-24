Fox News Poll: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Would Beat Trump In 2020

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden would both beat Donald Trump in 2020, according to the latest Fox News poll.

The poll is based on landline and cellphone interviews with 1,002 registered voters, 403 of which are Democratic primary voters.

According to the poll, Biden is the top choice for Democratic voters, as 31 percent of them would like to see the former vice president in the White House. The second place belongs to Bernie Sanders, who is supported by 23 percent of potential voters, the third to Kamala Harris, and the fourth to Beto O’Rourke, both of whom enjoy support of 8 percent of potential voters.

The other candidates received less than 2 percent.

Bernie Sanders is the number one choice for potential voters under the age of 45, but Biden enjoys the support of other demographic groups. Fifty-one percent of polled Democrats believe that the most important factor to take into the equation when deciding who to nominate for president is electability — the majority of voters would rather support a candidate who “can beat Trump” than a candidate who they personally like.

Joe Biden has all but officially launched his presidential campaign, and the vast majority of polled voters think he should run.

Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, together with his Republican colleague, Daron Shaw, said the following.

“Democratic primary voters would welcome Biden into the field, should he run. They prioritize beating Trump, and as of now Biden fares best of the more widely known Democratic candidates against Trump.”

But there are discrepancies. Even though the majority of voters would like Biden to run against Trump, the majority supports policies Joe Biden does not and has never supported. Sixty-seven percent of Democrats support Medicare for All, for instance.

Fifty-three percent support increasing taxes on the mega-rich, 37 percent support the Green New Deal, 31 support reparations, and 25 percent support abolishing ICE.

“Democrats want Trump out any way possible, but they also have a set of public policy preferences that would have been considered way outside of the mainstream even 10 years ago. This has major implications for all candidates and especially for Biden,” the pollsters explained.

Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders would beat Trump in 2020, according to the poll, which shows Trump beating all potential Democratic candidates except the Vermont senator, and the former vice president.

Biden, like virtually all retired politicians usually do, enjoys a high approval rating, but that that could change once he officially launches his bid for the White House, given that the former vice president has, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, supported segregation, the war on drugs, and similar reactionary policies.