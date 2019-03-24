Elizabeth Hurley Goes Braless Under Thigh-Skimming Sarong Dress

Elizabeth Hurley has a penchant for showing off her enviable figure on social media. The gorgeous actress and model often uses her Instagram account to document her form-fitting outfits and to share sun-kissed bikini photos.

Given that The Royals star runs a very successful swimwear brand, one named after herself, there’s little surprise that her Instagram page is filled with sizzling bikini snaps. Proving to be her best advert, the English beauty doesn’t shy away from modeling her own creations on the popular social media platform and regularly showcases her head-turning beach outfits in saucy snapshots.

This weekend, the 53-year-old stunner chose to show off one of the lavish sarong dresses from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. On Sunday, the Bedazzled actress posed in a skin-baring halter-neck sarong dress, one in an eye-catching yellow pastel color.

The beautiful garment, one from her brand’s Summer Collection, boasted an elegant floral pattern in a myriad of bright colors. The beach dress was adorned with a chic gold ring, complete with a vibrant pink strap that tied around the neck.

For her latest Instagram photo, Elizabeth went braless in the ethereal beach dress, baring her shoulders and flaunting her perky decolletage. Crafted from a vaporous silk fabric, the thigh-skimming sarong dress showcased her hourglass figure, showing that the EdTV actress certainly has what it takes to command the attention and admiration of her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Looking every inch the siren in the spectacular attire, Elizabeth was a vision of beauty in her new Instagram snap. Her loose-fitting sarong dress highlighted her delicate frame, accentuating her tiny waist and ample curves.

As she pulled up the hem of her dress, Elizabeth exposed her chiseled thigh. Gazing directly into the lens with an intense expression on her beautiful visage, the actress parted her lips in a seductive way, striking a sultry pose for the camera.

Estée Lauder spokesmodel donned a face full of makeup, which included thick dark eyeliner and a pink glossy lipstick. She let her highlighted mane flow freely down her back and shoulder and wore her long honey-colored tresses with a mid-part.

In the photo caption, Elizabeth described the yellow sarong dress as her favorite design. A quick scan of the Elizabeth Hurley Beach website revealed that the gorgeous piece is also available in pink and sea green.

As expected, her sun-kissed snap stirred a lot of reaction among her Instagram followers. The photo garnered more than 37,000 likes and close to 600 comments.

“Anything you wear is my favorite,” wrote one of her fans, ending their message with a winking face emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by another comment that read, “Very, very nice. But then again you’d make rags look hot & sexy too.”

Earlier this week, Elizabeth was featured in another sun-drenched photo, one shared on her brand’s Instagram page. In the snapshot, the stunning actress modeled another one of her designs, a colorful lace-up beach dress dubbed the “Peacock Butterfly Kaftan.”