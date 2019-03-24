New England Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Retires From NFL, Makes Announcement On Instagram

Rob Gronkowski, the five-time Pro Bowl tight end who spent his entire career with the New England Patriots, will retire from football at age 29.

Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots’ five-time Pro Bowl tight end, announced on Sunday that he will retire from the National Football League less than two months short of his 30th birthday, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported on Twitter Sunday afternoon. Gronkowski was considered one of the top tight ends in football when he was healthy, but he was frequently injured — going back to his college career at the University of Arizona.

Gronkowski announced his retirement on his Instagram account. See his full Instagram message posted below on this page. In the post, Gronkowski expresses his gratitude to “the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been (given).”

While Gronkowski’s injury history likely played a major role in his decision to retire, according to The Sports Daily, Gronkowski may also be looking toward a career in Hollywood, or as a professional wrestler.

The Patriots selected Gronkowski in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft, with the 42nd overall pick, a position where Gronkowski remained available due to his injuries in college, according to Boston.com. Gronkowski was described “as something of an unknown (hulking) quantity” at the time of the 2010 draft.

The Amherst, New York, native had missed his entire junior year after back surgery resulting from a herniated disc in his back, according to SI.com.

Gronkowski phoned Patriots owner Robert Kraft shortly before he posted his retirement message on Instagram, informing Kraft of his decision, according to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, reporting in his Twitter account.

Gronkowski was part of three Super Bowl championships with the Patriots, in Super Bowls 49, 51, and earlier this year, in Super Bowl 53. In his nine seasons with the Patriots, according to Pro Football Reference, Gronkowski caught 79 touchdown passes and had 521 total receptions for 7,861 yards, all from the tight end position.

His five seasons with 10 or more touchdown receptions stands as the most ever by an NFL tight end. Gronkowski also played in 16 postseason games, with 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns, which are all records for an NFL tight end.

Tom E. Curran, a Boston sports journalist who has covered the Patriots for many years, said on Twitter that Gronkowski was “a surefire Hall of Fame tight end who really never wavered from being the same, simple, ‘doesn’t take much to make me happy’ person he was when he danced onstage with his brothers when he was drafted.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady replied to Gronkowski’s Instagram message, as quoted by ESPN, writing, “Love u man!! The [GOAT]!! Couldn’t be a better person or teammate!!!!”