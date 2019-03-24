Trump Fans On Social Media Celebrate, Go ‘Salt Mining’ As Mueller Report Reveals No Trump-Russia Collusion

As breaking news reports that Robert Mueller’s years-long investigation regarding alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election draws to a close, it has been determined that the “Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government,” per USA Today.

With this news — and more — in hand, Trump supporters on popular content platform Reddit have already begun celebrations, having created an entire thread for the purposes of “salt mining” on r/The_Donald. While heated banter between subreddits on this particular platform has become something of a normative state of affairs in the last few years, certain subreddits largely in support of the Trump-Russia collusion angle — namely r/The_Mueller — are now likely to be feeling the heat.

While the thread in question has been locked, user sublimeinslime described the emotional atmosphere as being “a lot like election night baby!!! Woo hoo!” and this sentiment seems to be echoed throughout the Trump-supporting subreddit. The top threads on r/The_Donald currently have thousands of upvotes, and nearly all of them hinge around what that community perceives to be a major victory.

Conservative stalwart and award-winning actor James Woods (Videodrome, Hercules) is even offered one of the top spots, having shared a popular meme to Twitter that caught the eye for Trump fans on social media.

While “salt mining” may be on the menu — and it should be remembered that r/The_Donald famously sent over a ton of salt to the offices of The New York Times in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, per Breitbart — the results of the Mueller report have the potential to be devastating to a Democratic base primed for further indictments of Trump and his associates.

As Attorney General Barr notes in his summary of the report, available via CNBC, not only was there no detectable Trump-Russia collusion — even the oft-cited charges of obstruction seem to be bereft of substantial supporting evidence to bolster any criminal charges.

“Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense. Our determination was made without regard to, and is not based on, the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president.”

With Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram ablaze with chattering commentary surrounding this recent turn of events, it appears that one man is taking all of this excitement in stride: President Trump. Having only recently returned to Twitter after a notable absence, during which he played golf with musician Kid Rock, per The Inquisitr, the president returned to Twitter simply to wish the country a good day.

Following that, President Trump would once again repeat his credo of “Make America Great Again.” And just minutes ago, as of this writing, the president triumphantly spoke of his exoneration regarding the matter, capping off his brief missive with a wish for citizens to “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”