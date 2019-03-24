Real Housewives of New York’s Luann de Lesseps Slams Former Castmate Alex McCord

She names McCord and husband Simon an Kempen as her least favorite costars on the show.

Luann de Lesseps recently affirmed her long-held dislike for former Real Housewives of New York star co-Alex McCord, reports Ok! Magazine.

The former castmember was one of many topics broached by de Lesseps at a sold-out performance of her #CountessandFriends Cabaret Show on March 23. It was a glitzy affair, necessitating three outfit changes by the housewife into separate glittery Jovani gowns.

The event, which was held at The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, was a showcase for the reality star to play bongos and read 30 years’ worth of stories from a custom-made bejeweled diary.

The former Countess’ tales ranged from recounting her divorce from Tom D’Agostino to last year’s “boat ride from hell” she and fellow RHONY housewives underwent in Cartagena.

“Borgata feels like home to me almost because I did my music video for ‘Chic C’est La Vie here,” she said in a backstage interview.

“It’s such a great room, great ambiance, and the crowd is always fantastic at Borgata.”

De Lesseps also held a live Q&A session during the show, during which an audience member asked her to reveal her least favorite housewife.

“I would say Alex McCord,” she answered from the stage. “Oh my god and Simon (van Kempen), oh my god!”

McCord and Van Kempen appeared on RHONY for the first four seasons of the show. De Lesseps was also part of the cast at that time and had a shaky relationship with the two. She famously referred to Alex McCord’s footwear as “Herman Munster shoes.”

At McCord’s insistence that they were made by Louis Vuitton, de Lessep’s replied, “Well, even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes,” in a quote from E! Online.

McCord was dropped from the franchise after season four, along with Jill Zarin, Cindy Barshop and Kelly Bensimon.

Since her time on the show, OK! Magazine reported that McCord and her husband were highly critical of Real Housewives, calling it a “faux reality show.”

Soon after her departure, McCord wrote an email to friends expressing that while she and van Kempen were disappointed to be losing the stream of income, they “weren’t sad to be off that particular show.”

At the time, she claimed that being out of their Bravo contracts was a blessing in disguise, freeing them up to meet with “every cable network” and even some of the main networks.

Additionally, van Kempen said in an interview, “The Housewives franchise, as well as lot of reality TV shows, are called docudramas, but in a lot of ways, they are doctored dramas or they’re surreality. They are not reality anymore.”

According to BravoTV.com, the pair moved their family to Byron Bay, Australia in 2014. McCord received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and is current;y working as a client advocate for nursing homes.