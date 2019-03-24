Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Rocks Skimpy ‘Daisy Duke’ Shorts, Takes On Her Body-Shaming Trolls

Camille Kostek may be have risen to some level of prominence in popular culture for her high profile relationship with NFL star Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski of the New England Patriots, but lately, she’s been carving her own career path. Having been named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition rookie for 2018, the blonde bombshell has also managed to cultivate a very large social media following along the way, currently boasting over 500,000 Instagram followers.

In her most recent share, Camille is captured standing outside of a luxurious looking home, all painted in white. Some tropical flora can be seen next to her, meshing with the geotag’s claim that the picture was taken from Rosemary Beach, Florida. In this particular image, Camille is captured in a full body pose, melding a casual athletic look with something a little racier on her bottom half. Rocking a pair of seriously short “Daisy Duke” denim cut-offs, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model leaves very little to the imagination. The tiny shorts showcase her supple thighs and long, athletic legs.

In her hands, Camille grasps a water bottle and a simple tan purse. A hint of her toned midriff can be seen between the waist of her shorts and the ribbing of her sweatshirt, her navel exposed. Her signature golden tresses were styled in a dramatic part, wavy locks spilling over her shoulders and chest.

In the caption of the image, Camille Kostek gave a shout out to the “cute” property she just couldn’t resist capturing. It looks like her fans appreciated the candid and impromptu image, showering over 26,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments on the post.

One user was definitely interested in her fashion choices, asking, “Where are these shorts from?!” A second Instagram fan quipped, “That is the sexiest door I’ve ever seen.”

Camille has been having a lot of fun in the sun lately, as evidenced by her most recent pictures shared to Instagram. Clad in a variety of bikinis — and even skipping the bikini entirely in one particularly sultry snap — the blonde beauty apparently knows just how to titillate and tease her fans. And while most of the comments on her pictures are complimentary and encouraging, Kostek recently made headlines for exposing some of the nastier comments she received from trolls, as the New York Post details.

“I can’t begin to explain how many rude comments I got after I posted this photo about my body. But for the women who I was able to help love who they are more from it, I post without hesitation for myself and for YOU,” Kostek wrote on Instagram.

Camille Kostek’s fans and followers came out in full force to support her, telling her the various ways in which she inspired each of them. No matter what she shares, her admirers are there to back her up — no matter how many trolls they have to dismiss in the process.