MillerCoors Is Suing Anheuser-Busch Over Recent Advertisements

Two beer companies are going at in a major marketing war.

Major beer companies MillerCoors and Anheuser-Busch have been rivals for years, always trying to outdo the other in marketing. However, the beer giants have been taking their rivalry to the next level recently, after what MillerCoors deemed to be false advertising from their opponent. It all started on Super Bowl Sunday when Anheuser-Bush aired an advertisement claiming that MillerCoors uses corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup in the production of Miller Light and Coors Light. The feud has escalated to the point of a lawsuit, according to USA Today.

Anheuser-Bush is known for their infamous beers, including Budweiser, Bud Light and, Busch Light. MillerCoors believes the brand targeted their own light beers in order to increase the sales of Bud Light. Health conscious beer drinkers often opt for MillerCoors light options due to their lower calorie count. Because high-fructose corn syrup can contribute to higher caloric intake and weight gain, this could potentially cause consumers to pass on these beers to pursue healthier options.

The lawsuit targeting Anheuser-Bush was formally filed this past Thursday in Wisconsin. It accuses the company of launching a “false and misleading advertising campaign targeting Miller Lite and Coors Light in order to deceive beer consumers into believing that there is corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup in Miller Lite and Coors Light to increase sales of Bud Light.”

MillerCoors is insisting that Anheuser-Bush not only end their advertisements targeting their brand but launch a new campaign to correct their previous statements. The purpose of doing so would be to “correct the false and misleading impressions” their advertisements may have yielded.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Anheuser-Bush spent millions on the advertisements which were broadcasted to nearly 100 million consumers who’d been watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3. The marketing efforts were expanded in recent months to include billboards and social media advertising. While competition between big-name beer brands is to be expected, it usually doesn’t reach the level it has with these two opposing companies. MillerCoors says that they have initiated the lawsuit in an effort to prevent further deception in the industry.

“Anheuser-Busch is fearmongering over a common beer ingredient it uses in many of its own beers, as a fermentation aid that is not even present in the final product. This deliberate deception is bad for the entire beer category. We are showing the world the truth.”

Anheuser-Bush won’t be going down without a fight, and the company continues to hold firm to their earlier accusations against their opponent.