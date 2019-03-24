Demi Rose Flaunts Major Curves In Barely-There Bikini & Skimpy Shorts

The Instagram sensation showed off her internet-famous curves in a tiny white bikini while vacationing in Israel.

Demi Rose Mawby has left London behind and is currently soaking up the sun in a very exotic location. The brunette bombshell has jetted across the Mediterranean Sea, trading Europe for a lavish Asian vacation.

As many fans of the 23-year-old model already know, Demi has taken a liking to the tourist life. The Instagram sensation often uses social media to document her enviable trips abroad, treating her online followers to a bounty of sun-drenched bikini snaps whenever she gets the chance to travel. This weekend was no exception. Earlier today, Demi took to her Instagram page to drop yet another sizzling bikini snap, sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter.

The English beauty is currently enjoying a lavish vacation in Israel — and she wants to keep her fans apprised of her fun adventures in the sun. After sharing a sweltering photo from her hotel room in Tel Aviv earlier this week, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time, Demi posed for a very revealing photo while out exploring the Asian country.

The buxom hottie went sight-seeing near the Dead Sea and made sure to celebrate her wonderful day out with a very enticing photo captured near the border between Israel and Jordan. As she worked on her tan under the hot sun, Demi took the time to pose for a very alluring bikini snap, one that showcased her perfect decolletage and incredibly toned legs.

In her latest Instagram photo, Demi flaunted her hourglass figure in a barely-there white bikini and skimpy black-and-red shorts, complete with white detailing and tassel hems. The bodacious model nearly spilled out of her tiny bikini top, which barely contained her bountiful curves.

Photographed against the backdrop of the dusty desert, Demi was seen relaxing on a wooden bench as she enjoyed a ride through the arid landscape. The British stunner proudly showed off her internet-famous assets, putting her full, voluptuous chest on full display.

The curvaceous model was seated with her legs close together, in a pose that showcased her sinuous hips and curvy thighs. As she gazed into the lens with a warm, inviting smile on her face, Demi straightened her back to push her ample cleavage into the spotlight.

Her high-waisted shorts emphasized her taut midsection, flaunting her flat, toned stomach and tiny waistline. At the same time, the thigh-grazing garment flaunted Demi’s supple legs and slender ankles.

The Birmingham-born model topped off her bikini look with black flip-flops and accessorized with a pink slap bracelet. She wore her long, chestnut-brown tresses with a mid-part, letting her luscious mane flow down her back and shoulder.

Her latest bikini snap was very well received by Demi’s 8.7 million Instagram followers. The photo garnered more than 55,000 likes within minutes of having been posted. Within an hour, over 202,000 people had hit the like button on her new snap, while close to 1,500 of Demi’s fans had dropped by the comments section.

“I bet the Dead Sea woke up when you went in it,” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

“Stays slaying every time,” penned another.