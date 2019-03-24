UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Teases Full, Perfect Decolletage In Open Robe While Enjoying Breakfast In Bed

Arianny Celeste is unafraid to show off her different sides of her personality — and of her body — on Instagram, frequently taking to the social media platform to share provocative photos with her fans. Having cultivated an enormous group of followers on the platform, a host of devotees now numbering over 3 million, it’s patently obvious that Arianny is here to stay.

In her most recent share, the brunette bombshell can be seen atop her hotel bed, the crisp white sheets beneath her. Two plates absolutely loaded up with breakfast food are featured prominently. One plate bears blueberries, strawberries, melon, and pineapple, while the other looks to boast toast, an omelette, and breakfast potatoes. In one hand, the UFC ring girl holds a coffee, and props herself up with the other.

The focal point of the picture, however, is clearly the model herself. Opting to leave her thin button-up robe wide open, Arianny Celeste flaunts her flawless decolletage, pert and perky cleavage being on full display. The thin pink fabric leaves very little to the imagination, and is bunched up between her legs to showcase her athletic thighs and slender pins. The robe has a cute little pocket at the breast, one adorned with a large white heart.

In the caption, Arianny Celeste gave a shout out to red-hot style label Fashion Nova for the delicate pajama robe. She further credited her stern expression in the snapshot to the lack of pancakes on her plates — something which many lovers of the popular breakfast food may be able to empathize with. Her most ardent admirers didn’t seem to mind the lack of pancakes too much, it appears. They lavished over 12,000 likes and nearly 200 comments on the rise and shine share within mere hours of it having been posted.

One user wrote, “@ariannyceleste please let me feed you like a queen,” while a second Instagram fan quipped, “With that gorgeous body, you got all you need,” trailed by a long line of flame and heart emojis.

According to the geotag attached to the UFC octagon girl’s post, she is currently still in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was working an event last night. Posting from ringside last night, Arianny joined her friend Brittney Palmer for a short Boomerang video, throwing some punches in the process. Whether she’s got her game face on for fight night or due to a lack of proper room service, her fans and followers absolutely love her — and can’t wait to see what she shares next.