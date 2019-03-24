Watch Oregon Vs. UC Irvine Live Stream: Find Out Which Team Punches A Ticket To The Sweet Sixteen

Either Oregon or UC Irvine will be making a trip to the Sweet Sixteen, and basketball fans who want to find out which one it will be can catch all the action on streaming video.

The No. 12 seeded Ducks will take on the No. 13 Anteaters in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday after both pulled off big upsets in the opening round. The game will cap off the opening weekend of March Madness, tipping off at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Sunday with coverage on TBS (a link to live stream coverage can be found below).

Though both teams have low seeds, they were two of the hottest teams heading into the NCAA Tournament. As ESPN noted, the Ducks have won nine straight games that included a run through the Pac-12 tournament and a dominant 72-54 win over No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the first round. The Anteaters have actually won 17 straight games and took out No. 4 Kansas State 70-64 on Friday to reach the Round of 32.

UC Irvine coach Russell Turner said he thinks his team has what it takes to win again and reach the Sweet Sixteen.

“We’ve got a special group here,” he said. “They’re incredibly confident, incredibly competitive.”

The Anteaters are a team filled with veterans and won 31 games this season, the most of any NCAA team. They will face off against a Ducks team once mired in the middle of a soft Pac-12 conference this season but found enough magic late in the year to make a run from the outside of the bubble to the inside of the tournament.

Oregon is led by junior point guard Payton Pritchard, who was a starter on the 2017 team that reached the Final Four. He led the team with 19 points against the Badgers on Friday. Pritchard has been red hot in March, having been named Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 tournament.

“He’s been unbelievable,” said Ducks coach Dana Altman. “His aggressiveness, offensively and defensively; his leadership; toughness. He’s been on another level here.”

To reach the Sweet 16 Oregon must beat veteran-laden, 31-win UC Irvine https://t.co/Ht9WOxUrTl pic.twitter.com/ue0VDCGILH — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) March 24, 2019

The game will likely be a low-scoring affair, as UC Irvine held Kansas State to 37.3 percent from the field in the first round, while Oregon held Wisconsin to 33.3 percent shooting.

Fans who want to watch the Oregon vs. UC Irving game via live stream can find all the action at the NCAA’s March Madness site. It will also be streamed on Fubo.tv, which first-time users can follow for free with a trial membership.