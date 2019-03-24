Watch Cyprus Vs. Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

World top-ranked Belgium faces 82nd-ranked Cyprus in the second UEFA European Championships qualifying match for both teams.

Both Belgium and Cyprus already have one apiece in the win column on the UEFA European Championships qualifying Group I table, per UEFA.com, but that is about all the two teams have in common. Roberto Martinez’ Belgium side made it to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and currently holds the world’s top ranking on the FIFA points table, while the team from the Mediterranean island of about 1.1 million people sits all the way down the table in the 82nd spot. But it was Cyprus who coasted through their first game, blasting San Marino 5-0, while Belgium struggled with Russia. The upset-minded Cyprus hosts the world’s top side in a match that will live stream from Nicosia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Cyprus vs. Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group I match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Eastern European Time at the 23,000-seat GSP Stadium in Strovolos, Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, March 24. In Belgium, the live stream will begin at 8:45 p.m., Central European Standard Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 3:45 Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 1:15 a.m. on Monday morning, March 25.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, a lynchpin of the Belgium attack, will miss his second straight Euro qualifier for Belgium with an injured foot, according to Goal.com. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to keep his spot despite an embarrassing error that led to Russia’s only goal in Thursday’s 3-1 Belgium win.

Belgium have won five matches in a row against Cyprus, going back to 1999 according to 11v11, outscoring their opponents 11-0 over those matches.

Coach Roberto Martinez has led Belgium to the top of the FIFA World Rankings. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Cyprus vs. Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group I clash, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the free online streaming network provided by sports conglomerate ESPN, and included with most cable or satellite provider subscriptions.

Another way to watch the Cyprus vs. Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown live stream online from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Cyprus vs. Belgium UEFA Nations League match streaming live on their TV sets.

To view the Cyprus vs. Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 GSP Stadium showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods, and thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Cyprus vs. Belgium Group I game streamed live at no charge.

In Belgium, La Une has the live stream while in Cyrpus, RIK 2 streams the game. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, go to Sky Go Sports’ login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Brussels. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the Sky Go site.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while in the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further live stream sources for Cyprus vs. Belgium in countries around the globe, visit the Live Soccer TV site.