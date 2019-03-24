Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Stuns In Black Lingerie In Throwback Snap

Victoria’s Secret’s newest angel Alexina Graham is becoming more and more popular on social media for her amazing looks and enviable body, and to titillate her fans, she recently took to her Instagram page and posted a throwback snap from Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018.

In the sultry snap, the model could be seen wearing the lingerie company’s signature black bra, shimmery underwear and cape from the show, which allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage — a move that left her fans’ jaws dropped.

Captured backstage during the show, the picture featured the British model wearing a full face of makeup comprising a peach-colored lipstick and some bronze eye shadow to accentuate her eyes. The stunner wore her red hair in soft curls and looked away from the camera to strike a pose. As of the writing of this article, the picture in question amassed more than 67,000 likes and close to 350 comments wherein fans and followers showered Alexina with various compliments.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that she has a beautiful body, while another one said that Alexina is a goddess and one of the most beautiful Victoria’s Secret models.

Prior to posting the said picture, Alexina made a long post and informed her fans that she has achieved a career milestone and have been awarded the title of a VS angel — an accolade that all models strive for. For those who don’t know, not all VS models are given their angel wings and there are only a select few who receive the honor of representing the brand, not just during the famous fashion show but throughout the year.

The model also informed her fans that she is the first-ever red-haired angel for the lingerie company, which she considers very empowering. According to an article by US Magazine, Alexina might be the newest VS angel, but she knows a thing or two about the modeling industry because she has been associated with it for the past 11 years. During the same interview, Alexina opened up about her past and revealed that she was bullied for being a redhead.