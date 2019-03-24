Lucy Hale Rocks Bold Eye Color & Gray Sweatpants On Instagram

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star sizzled in her latest Instagram snapshot.

As Lucy Hale’s 23.4 million followers know, the 29-year-old actress isn’t especially active on Instagram compared to other actors and actresses. When she does take the time to share a photo of herself for her followers to enjoy, Hale always manages to look fierce.

Just yesterday, the former Pretty Little Liars star shared a photo of herself rocking bold orange eye shadow that faded in degrees of darkness across her eyelid. The actress paired her vibrant eye color with a salmon pink lip color that matched the shade of her long-sleeved sweatshirt perfectly.

Hale pulled her sizzling, but relaxed, look together with a pair of speckled gray sweatpants outfitted with a white drawstring.

Appearing to be without shoes and socks, the actress was crouched down with one foot tucked under her bottom and her other foot flat on the floor, with her elbow resting on her knee. Lucy used her hand to push her dark short tresses out of her face, as she tilted her head to the side and gazed in the direction of something on the ground.

Keeping things simple in the accessories department, Hale rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings, a necklace, and a watch.

With her hair pushed completely out of her face, she showcased her milky pale perfectly for the photo.

Posted just yesterday, Hale’s followers quickly showed the actress how much they appreciated the gorgeous photo. At the time of writing, it has accumulated just shy of 700,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

Known for her role as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, many of her followers referred to her by her old character name in the comment section.

“Beautiful,” “queen,” and “pretty” were just a few of the compliments her fans used to describe the photo in the comments.

A few days ago, Lucy shared a photo of herself channeling her inner Lois Lane as she rocked a pair of large glasses and styled her short dark tresses with gorgeous loose curls. While Hale didn’t sport any bold eye make-up in the older photo, she did rock a light pink lip color that contrasted well with her pale complexion.

Hale’s Instagram followers didn’t hold back from showering the older photo with just as much love as her most recent photo, as it racked up nearly 700,000 likes and over 2,100 comments.

Many of her followers jested it was a good thing she wasn’t in Superman because they didn’t know how he would have been able to focus on saving the world with such a gorgeous love interest.