Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Says She Misses Her Father ‘A Little Extra’ In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Sophie Perry is still reeling after the unexpected death of her father, actor Luke Perry.

The teen has already taken to her Instagram account a few times since her father passed away, and it’s clearly been a really emotional time for her and her brother after losing their dad. Yesterday, the 18-year-old took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her father once again. In the caption of the image, Sophie admits that it was a little bit of a rough day for her because she was really missing her father.

Along with the heartfelt post, she shared a sweet photo of herself and her father enjoying a little daddy/daughter bonding time. In the image, Sophie sat next to her father in the car as she snapped a selfie. She had a slight smile on her face as she cradled her dog in her arms and snuggled him tight. Luke sat right next to his daughter and appeared to be driving the car, as he was all buckled up and had one hand on the wheel.

In the photo, the actor rocked his signature scruff as well as a pair of sunglasses and a smile on his face. To complete his casual look, Perry sported a grey graphic t-shirt. Within just a short time of the post going live, Sophie’s followers have already shown the image a lot of love. So far, the image has earned Perry over 33,000 likes in addition to 1,800 comments.

While some followers took to the post to comment on how adorable the photo is, countless others chimed in on the picture to send their thoughts to Sophie during this difficult time.

“Sorry for all your going through. Lost my mom when I was 17,” one follower wrote.

“Thinking of you. You will always have your wonderful memories.”

“Beautiful picture! Thank you for sharing it with us!! Prayers to you and your family!! He is always with you,” one more commented.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this month, the 18-year-old broke her silence on her father’s death on March 5. Sophie took to her Instagram account and thanked fans for the outpouring of support.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast,” she wrote. “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

She continued the post by saying that while she cannot individually respond to the hundreds of messages that she has received from fans all over the world, she assured followers that she had seen their messages and they had definitely not gone unnoticed. The teen also told fans that she appreciated them for sending positivity to herself and to her family, who were going through a really tough time.

Our thoughts go out to Sophie and the entire Perry family.