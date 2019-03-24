Watch Duke Vs. Central Florida Live Stream: Start Time, Streaming Video For Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Matchup

Fans who want to watch the Duke vs. Central Florida matchup but can’t find their way to a computer will be in luck. There are plenty of ways to catch the game via a live stream and see who makes it through to the Sweet Sixteen.

The No. 1 seeded Duke struggled a bit in the first half against North Dakota State in the opening round before turning the game into a rout in the second half, winning 85-62. Central Florida handled the Atlantic 10 regular season champion VCU, holding off a late charge in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup to win 73-58 and earn a matchup with top-seeded Duke.

The teams will now meet at 5:15 p.m. EDT at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. The game will be broadcast on TBS and also available on streaming video for those watching from a computer, phone, or other mobile devices (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

As ESPN reported, Friday’s game was the first NCAA Tournament experience for dynamic Duke forward Zion Williamson, who is expected to be the top pick of the NBA Draft in May. Williamson said he has been waiting his whole life to play in the Big Dance, and he made a huge debut with 25 points. Fellow freshman R.J. Barrett added 26 points for the Blue Devils in his tournament debut.

“I think we were very excited because, especially for me,” Williamson said. “I remember watching March Madness, like live-streaming it in high school and middle school, just watching the intense games and telling myself I was going to be a part of that.”

The tournament has been extra special for Williamson as he gets to play in his home state of South Carolina, but he said he is putting his teammates before his personal happiness. Williamson wasn’t happy with the team’s sluggish start in the tournament, and hopes to remedy that with a big performance against Central Florida.

Central Florida, after winning the school’s first-ever tournament game, is hoping to ride 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall and their coach, former Duke star Johnny Dawkins, to an upset of the Blue Devils and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

Will Duke’s Zion Williamson DUNK on Central Florida’s Tacko Fall? Meeting at the rim! https://t.co/1PTIawboPA — Len Mack (@Lenmack10) March 23, 2019

Fans who want to watch a live stream of the Duke vs. Central Florida game can find live streams through the NCAA’s March Madness site. It will also be streamed on Fubo.tv, which is available for a free trial for first-time users.