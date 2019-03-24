Despite Backlash, Kathy Griffin Said She Doesn’t Regret Infamous Trump Photo And Would Do It Again

Kathy Griffin lost a lot after posing for a now-infamous photo with a prosthetic head of Donald Trump, covered in blood.

She was fired from her gig as the co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve countdown, she received death threats, and even came under federal investigation for a potential threat on the life of a U.S. president. And Griffin said she doesn’t regret any of it.

The 58-year-old comedian spoke out about the incident in an interview with CBS News, saying that she learned a lot from her decision to go forward with the controversial photo, in which she held what appeared to be Donald Trump’s severed head. Almost immediately after the picture was published in 2017, Griffin saw a huge hit to her career as her comedy tour was canceled and she lost an endorsement deal with Squatty Potty, the report noted. Trump himself lashed out at Griffin, saying the photo was upsetting for his family especially his then 11-year-old son, Barron.

While it may have been a low point in her career, Griffin said she used the blowback as motivation for her work in comedy. Griffin said she wrote a couple of new scripts, and even though none of them sold, it helped motivate her to push on with her comedy.

With her comedy tour canceled, Griffin took matters into her own hands, booking her own shows and going on tour. She hit 26 different cities in 13 countries, grossing more than $4 million.

The photo also earned Griffin plenty of support among critics of Donald Trump, as many called it hypocritical for a man who made a career out of shocking and controversial statements to attack Griffin on the same front. Griffin said she got a call from fellow Trump critic Jim Carrey, who told her to take her time to process the controversy and then tell her own story about it.

Though Griffin said she still gets an occasional death threat, she doesn’t have any regrets about the decision to pose for the infamous photo.

At least, Griffin said she would never give her critics the satisfaction of calling it a mistake.

“I think a lot of people would love it if I said, ‘Oh, I wish I had never taken that picture. I wish I had never cursed. I wish I had never made this comment or that comment.’ But the most important thing that I hope people see is that, long after I kick the bucket, they see the crazy red-haired lady didn’t go down,” Kathy Griffin said.