‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria’s Problems Aren’t Over As J.T. Gets Revenge

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Victoria’s problems aren’t over when it comes to J.T. There’s even a possibility that she’ll end up serving jail time despite the fact that J.T. is alive.

It’s been a nerve-wracking year for Victoria (Amelia Heinle.) J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) came back into her life, and they got engaged only for him to become shockingly and uncharacteristically abusive. Ultimately, his behavior led to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), “killing” him, and Nikki, Victoria, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) burying him and starting a nearly year-long cover-up.

It turns out that the women horrifically buried J.T. alive, and he survived. Victoria actress, Amelia Heinle, recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and it sounds like things may get even worse for the Newman heiress before they get better.

Heinle said, “Now, seeing J.T. after everything that happened in the past year is too much for Victoria to handle. This entire ordeal with J.T. has been a complete roller-coaster ride, so Victoria is terrified of what is going to happen next.”

Although they clearly did not kill J.T., the women could face jail time over the crimes they did commit during the last year.

Today on #YR, Victor learns of a dangerous plan, Christine questions Rey's motives, and Victoria's world is rocked! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/s6BMpiB3hS pic.twitter.com/rODsimKo3C — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 21, 2019

“The court showed no mercy on the women before, so Victoria is skeptical that this will all go away. Christine has been quite successful in making the Newmans pay,” Heinle admitted.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) will be hard pressed to admit that she falsely prosecuted the women, and she still wants her revenge on the Newmans, so instead of letting them go, she may end up charging them with other crimes and dragging them through the trial process again. It depends on if Paul (Doug Davidson) can talk her down. The Inquisitr reported that Paul fires Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) as a scapegoat in the whole thing since nobody managed to realize that J.T. was alive before the District Attorney prosecuted the women.

No matter how it all shakes out legally, Heinle admitted that a massive twist with J.T.’s return could change things forever for Victoria.

“Something pretty shocking happens during J.T.’s return that changes everything. I would say that Victoria’s problems are far from over.”

It sounds like Victoria won’t even get a moment of respite after this topsy turvy year of stress, and it may end up being enough to break her. Of course, what doesn’t kill Victoria will end up making her stronger, so perhaps she’ll find even more strength than ever before, or maybe she’ll go off the deep end entirely.