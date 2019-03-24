‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of March 25: Kyle Devastates Lola

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 25 bring two long-awaited returns in the form of Paul and Ashley. Plus, the fallout from finding J.T. continues, while Lola adjusts to her new reality and Abby gets some revenge.

Victor (Eric Braeden) looks out for his family members, according to She Knows Soaps. He’s on hand at the Abbott cabin to help rescue Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case). Nick (Joshua Morrow), Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Victor locate the guards that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) knocked out, and realize the women are inside. With gas filling up the cabin, everybody is in peril, so the rescue crew headed by Victor must work fast.

Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Mealor) comes clean to Lola (Sasha Calle). Summer (Hunter King) wakes up after her surgery doesn’t go as smoothly as Lola’s, and Kyle realizes he has to tell his one time girlfriend the whole story. Kyle even tells Lola that Summer served as her liver donor. While Lola is grateful that Summer saved her life, she may not get past the fact that Summer used the situation to talk Kyle into a one-year marriage.

According to The Inquisitr, Paul (Doug Davidson) finally returns as the Genoa City Chief of Police. He reads Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) the riot act for acting outside of the law to help the three women escape while Nick and Billy tried to trap J.T. Paul expected Rey to be by the book, and he orders the detective to turn in his badge and gun.

After Rey is let go, Sharon (Sharon Case) supports him, and these two end up getting romantic sometime shortly.

Later in the week, Victoria hears shocking news regarding JT. He survived the gas leak at the cabin, and his actions indicated he has severe head pain. Perhaps there’s something more to what’s wrong with J.T.

There’s nothing but love between these two! ???? How much do you ❤️ these siblings and @lorensharice and @BrytonEjames? #YR pic.twitter.com/Sy0isvGt7P — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) wants to make peace with his sister Ana (Loren Lott). Now he knows her secret, and he is ready for them to move forward as a family.

After Arturo (Jason Canela) confesses to sleeping with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), Abby (Melissa Ordway) remains firm. So firm, in fact, that she grabs a hammer and beats up Arturo’s truck.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) receives a reality check with Lily (Christel Khalil) still in prison. He thought maybe they would make it through his kiss with Victoria, but Lily has other thoughts.

Finally, Phyllis learns Kerry has hired a new intern named Dominique Carroll. The intern has knowledge that will rock Jabot. Plus, Ashely (Eileen Davidson) returns and gives the Abbotts quite a shock.