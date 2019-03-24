Netflix Defends Brie Larson From Twitter Troll

It’s not rare for Twitter users to trash a certain actor or actress whom they dislike. It’s a bit more for an official Netflix Twitter account to go to bat for the actress in question.

That’s what happened this weekend, as pointed out by Twitter user Blissdaya.

@NetflixFilm, a verified Twitter account run by Netflix, posted a trailer for Unicorn Store, the directorial debut of Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. The film, in which Larson co-stars, has a cast that also includes her Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson, along with Bradley Whitford, Joan Cusack, and Hamish Linklater.

The Twitter account described Larson’s film as “an absolutely charming, heartfelt, exploration of the things that drive us and the creativity that adulthood often tries to extinguish.”

Some Twitter trolls disagreed, however. “LOL this looks like bleh,” one response said. “Take notes from Jonah Hill, who was mentored by Martin Scorsese, who took years before he made his directorial debut out of respect for the artistry of film and and the position of the director. This seems like she’s just just riding Captain Marvel‘s wave.”

The tweet, from an account whose tweets have since been protected, doesn’t make much sense. Larson has been acting for just about as long as Jonah Hill has, and besides, why shouldn’t Larson take advantage of having appeared in a massively successful superhero film in order to pursue more personal projects? Unicorn Store was even made before Captain Marvel, and it debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017.

The NetflixFilm account defended Larson, listing her (partial) resume. “Brie Larson has: 58 acting credits 53 award noms 2 writing credits 2 short film directing credits 1 composing credit 1 producing credit 1 Oscar 1 feature directing credit Been working since 1998,” the account said, before listing several major directors with whom she has worked.

netflix didn’t come to play pic.twitter.com/mnGmXV5GXG — abby ︽✵︽ (@blissdaya) March 23, 2019

The episode is part of a continuing war against Larson by a certain segment of internet warriors, who have objected to a series of interviews the actress has given about the lack of opportunities for women and people of color when it comes to participating in press tours, which were twisted to imply that Larson did not want men to see the movie at all.

Once Captain Marvel was released, and proved a massive box office hit — it’s now coming up on $900 million in worldwide box office, per Box Office Mojo –– the anti-Larson contingent (per various YouTube channels) took to arguing that the box office numbers had been rigged, as part of a conspiracy by Disney to push the film’s agenda. There’s no evidence, though, that that’s true.