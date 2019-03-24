Donald Trump Breaks Twitter Silence With Two Simple Messages

These are his first tweets since the conclusion of the Mueller investigation

Donald Trump returned to Twitter on Sunday with two messages that were remarkably lighthearted. The first was a simple greeting to his 59.3 million followers.

“Good Morning. Have A Great Day!” he wrote.

The second tweet was an all-caps repetition of his campaign’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

In a sharp departure from his regular Twitter behavior, Donald Trump has not tweeted about the fact that Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report on Friday, March 22. He tweeted nine times on Friday about various topics like ISIS, the U.S GDP and a meeting with leaders from the Caribbean. But none of these tweets were about the conclusion of Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the last presidential election.

Trump hasn’t been shy about slamming the investigation on Twitter in the past. Earlier this month he tweeted that the Special Counsel should never have been appointed and claimed that the investigation is based on the Steele Dossier, which is a document that suggests that the Russians have a compromising “pee tape” of the president which can be used to blackmail him.

“This was an illegal & conflicted investigation in search of a crime,” he tweeted on March 15. “Russian Collusion was nothing more than an excuse by the Democrats for losing an Election that they thought they were going to win.”

The Mueller report is now in the hands of newly appointed Attorney General, William Barr. As The New York Post notes, Mueller has not called for any new indictments in the case. Many had suspected the some of Trump’s family members, like Donald Trump Jr and Jared Kushner would be indicted. But it looks like that won’t be happening.

Although there have been calls to make the entire report public, Barr is expected to make a summary of the investigation’s findings and send that to Congress.

Although it’s easy to interpret Trump’s upbeat tweets as an indication that he is unbothered by the contents of the Mueller report, The New York Post writes that the White House has reportedly not reviewed it as yet.

As Fox News reports, President Trump played golf with Kid Rock on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort that the commander-in-chief has dubbed the Southern White House. The artist tweeted a photo of himself and the president on the links and it’s hard to miss the fact that Kid Rock is wearing the American flag as pants.