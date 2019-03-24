Fake German Heiress Anna Delvey To Be Deported Despite Legal Outcome

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, will be deported at the end of her trial or sentence.

Anna Sorokin, a German national who came to be known around high society in New York City as Anna Delvey, will be deported back to her home country for scamming banks and individuals, regardless of the outcome of her trial.

The Daily Mail says that Anna Delvey came to the United States initially under the visa waiver program, but she has overstayed that program which allows people from 38 countries to visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa.

Rachael Yong Yow, a spokeswoman with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that the department of corrections has been instructed to hand over the German national as soon as the criminal proceedings are over, despite the outcome.

“ICE is requesting that we be notified before her release from local custody so she can be taken into ICE custody. Regardless of whether or not she is convicted, she is amenable for removal because she is a visa waiver overstay. If she is convicted, she is sentenced to serve her time in the US.”

Sorokin, who reinvented herself as Anna Delvey, an heiress daughter of a make-believe Russian billionaire, started an organization called the “Anna Delvey Foundation” which she used to skip out on bills at hotels and loan payments around the city, signing up for overdrafts with more than one bank based on fraudulent bank statements.

How Did Gibson Dunn, Perkins Coie and Lowenstein Fall for Anna Delvey? https://t.co/rjlYkaoO6R via @AmericanLawyer — Hank Grezlak (@HGrezlakTLI) March 22, 2019

In 2017, Anna Sorokin was arrested and charged with ten counts of larceny, notifying her that her alleged crimes are a deportable offense as her thefts amount to over $275,000. Sorokin’s appearance in court was a dressed down version of her former persona, complete with sneakers and her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

The Gothamist says that Sorokin, who is being called a “social grifter” is being held at Rikers Island after turning down a plea deal in December which would have allowed her to be deported immediately back to Germany. Several hoteliers are among the people expected to testify against Sorokin, who is being accused of staging the con, according to The New York Post.

“Jurors will hear that Sorokin allegedly Googled the phrases ‘faking bank statements,” ‘generate fake credit score report’ and ‘faking bank statements [sic] penalties,’ according to the judge’s ruling.”

Sorokin’s story has drawn the interest of several actors, writers and directors who want to bring the tale to the big screen and/or Netflix, all based on features in the New Yorker from the time of the German national’s arrest.