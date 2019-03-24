NYPD Arrest Marc Gomez, 36, In Connection With Brutal Subway Attack On Elderly Woman Caught On Video

Police in New York City have arrested 36-year-old Marc Gomez on suspicion that he brutally beat an elderly woman on the New York subway in an attack caught on video.

The attack drew nationwide response, with many sharing the video in hopes of identifying the suspect. As Fox News reported, police were able to identify Gomez and arrested him on charges of assault and harassment. Video showed the Yonkers man being walked out of a courtroom by police officers this weekend.

Police say Gomez beat the 78-year-old homeless woman as she sat on a train in the Bronx in the early morning hours of March 10. The woman could be seen trying to protect her head during the attack, where a man repeatedly kicked and punched her.

The attack had drawn national attention after video was shared on social media. The video on Twitter was picked up by news outlets across the country, with many sharing the video and asking others to do the same so the then-unidentified man could be found by police.

It was still unclear what prompted the attack. As the New York Post reported, witnesses said the man began shouting at the woman and then launched into the attack. He appeared to brag about it afterward, as he turned to person recording the attack and shouted, “WorldStar that, my ni**a.”

The attacker was making reference to a social media video-sharing site famous for hosting fight videos, and participants in those fights often shout references to the website’s name.

The video also drew outrage for the actions of others on the train. Several people could be seen recording the attack on cell phones, but none did anything to stop the attack or protect the elderly woman. Someone did appear to try to stop the man as he exited the train car following the attack, but he was able to leave unabated and was gone by the time police arrived.

As Fox News reported, a passenger on the train was able to flag down a New York city police officer at the next stop, and the woman was treated for bleeding and bruises but declined further medical attention. The woman had not been identified in media reports, and it was not clear the severity of the injuries she suffered as a result.

The video had attracted 12 million views, Fox News reported.

Marc Gomez was being held in jail on Sunday, awaiting arraignment.