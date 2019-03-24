Taxpayers Pay An Estimated $3 Million So Donald Trump Could Go Golfing With Kid Rock This Weekend

Donald Trump hit the links with Kid Rock this weekend, and American taxpayers picked up the estimated $3 million tab.

Just hours after Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump went golfing at his Trump International course in Florida during a weekend at his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump’s guest for the day was singer Kid Rock, who posted a picture of the outing on Twitter. Trump has frequently hosted famous golf partners, and has forged a relationship with the singer, who has also been invited to the White House twice in the past two years.

But as Newsweek noted, the trip to the links this weekend was not without controversy. A recent Government Accountability Office report found that Trump’s golf trips cost taxpayers an estimated $3 million each, which included the costs of operating government aircraft and boats as well as millions for temporary costs of the personnel who support Trump’s travel — which includes transportation, lodging, meals, and other incidental expenses. In the case of Trump’s golfing trips, those incidental expenses also include the costs that Secret Service pays for golf carts to accompany the president, money that goes directly into Trump’s company.

Donald Trump has come under fire for his frequent golf trips and the high cost to American taxpayers, especially after Trump had promised repeatedly during the 2016 presidential campaign that he would no longer have time for golfing if he won the election. Trump also frequently attacked Barack Obama for Obama’s golf trips, though now has been golfing at a rate higher than Obama or any of his other recent presidential predecessors.

Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/cSsswI5PbW — Kid Rock (@KidRock) March 23, 2019

Donald Trump has taken even more criticism for his golf trips as of late after he declared a national emergency in order to re-allocate funding to begin construction on the border wall. Critics have said that Trump’s frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago and to the golf course do not seem to be the actions of a man who believes the country is in a state of emergency.

Incredible footage of President Trump working tirelessly today to solve the national emergency he declared pic.twitter.com/M6OdiljcDc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2019

Donald Trump had been spending a longer weekend than usual at Mar-a-Lago, departing from Washington early on Friday to get his weekend getaway started. He was joined by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Reports noted that Graham spoke to members at the exclusive resort, who broke out into chants of “Lock her up” against Trump foe Hillary Clinton.

It cost taxpayers $3.6 million for trump to play golf with Kid Rock and chant "Lock her up" with Lindsey Graham and a bunch of rich drunk cult members who are paying for access to the POTUS. Yes. That's what it costs every time he goes to Mar-a-Lago. $3.6 million. Down to earth. — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) March 24, 2019

Donald Trump has yet to offer any comment on the Mueller report.