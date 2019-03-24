Josh Peck Opens Up About Upcoming Project With Drake Bell

Hug me, brotha! Drake Bell and Josh Peck have now both opened up about a secret project they are working on together, which means a Drake & Josh reunion is definitely in the works. It’s not exactly a reboot, though, as Peck explained to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday evening. The former Nickelodeon stars are keeping mostly tight-lipped about the new material, but they want to assure fans it’s going to be great.

“I wouldn’t call it a reboot. I think it’s just an opportunity for Drake and I to be working together again,” Peck said at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. “Obviously we love each other and we were able to make such an impact on people [with Drake & Josh], so any chance to do something dope together, it’s really exciting for me.”

Peck and Bell originally co-starred in Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. The series aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons. Drake & Josh followed two step-brothers with very different lifestyles, Drake Parker and Josh Nichols, as they adjusted to their new family dynamic and navigated through high school in a series of hilarious adventures. The show also starred Miranda Cosgrove, Jonathan Goldstein, and Nancy Sullivan.

The comedy was loved by many early 2000s teens, who are now buzzing with excitement over the thought of a revival. Keeping up with the idea that most Drake & Josh fans are now in their adult years, a source involved with the project recently said it will be “more adult” and “really funny.”

“It’s going to be good. Y’all will like it,” Peck said on Saturday. “We’re trying to go for a Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, same guys, but in a whole new set of scenarios [type of project].”

No premiere date has been set, but Bell and Peck caused a bit of a commotion on social media earlier this month, when the two were spotted together wrapping up a meeting at Viacom in Los Angeles, Just Jared reported.

Bell is just as excited for the upcoming project, as he revealed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. The 32-year-old actor also made sure to mention that it isn’t quite a reboot, but it is going to be just as big.

“I think we have a great idea,” he said.

He added that he is excited to see what fans think. because the project will go beyond simply seeing Drake and Josh in college, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Of course, the project is an excellent opportunity for old friends to reunite, as Bell noted that he and Peck have always worked and gotten along very well together.