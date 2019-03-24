World’s Biggest T-Rex Is A 42.6-Foot-Long Battle-Scarred Beast Named Scotty

'This is the rex of rexes,' said paleontologist Scott Persons, leader of the team who reconstructed the record-breaking fossil.

The largest Tyrannosaurus rex in the world has been unearthed in Canada, Science Daily is reporting. The magnificent beast measured a whopping 42.6 feet in length and tipped the scales at nearly 20,000 pounds.

According to the media outlet, the skeleton of what is now hailed as the world’s largest T. rex was originally discovered in 1991, buried deep within the sandstone of Saskatchewan. After almost 30 years of chiseling out the ancient bones from their hard sandstone tomb and piecing the dinosaur back together, paleontologists are now describing the fossil as the biggest Tyrannosaurus rex ever uncovered.

The credit goes to a team of scientists from the University of Alberta in Canada, led by postdoctoral researcher Scott Persons. Following a decades-long process of reconstructing the skeleton, the paleontologists were finally able to study the specimen in all of its jaw-dropping splendor. They detailed their conclusions in a paper, published this week in The Anatomical Record.

As the team explains, the enormous T. rex fossil has shattered quite a few records. On top of that, the skeleton was given a very interesting name, one with a very neat story behind it. Showing a refined sense of humor, the scientists who originally found the fossil dubbed the T. rex “Scotty,” drawing their inspiration from the bottle of scotch with which they toasted their discovery. Among them was one of the study’s co-authors, Phil Currie, a professor at the University of Alberta.

As Persons points out, Scotty is quite a unique and imposing specimen. Aside from being the biggest T. rex to ever be unearthed, Scotty is also the largest dinosaur skeleton ever discovered in Canada. In addition, the formidable specimen – which is roughly 65 percent complete – is a lot heftier than many others of its kind and also boasts seniority as the oldest known T. rex judging by its life span.

Scotty roamed the Earth some 66 million years ago, terrorizing the plains of prehistoric Saskatchewan. By all accounts, the fierce T. rex lived a long and very eventful life, mirrored in the many battle scars that were found all over its body.

Scotty was estimated to have been in his early 30s at the time of his death, notes Persons.

“By Tyrannosaurus standards, it had an unusually long life. And it was a violent one.”

The paleontologist revealed that the towering Tyrannosaurus was riddled with scars spanning all across its gargantuan skeleton, signaling gruesome injuries that remained recorded by its bones.

“Among Scotty’s injuries are broken ribs, an infected jaw, and what may be a bite from another T. rex on its tail — battle scars from a long life,” details a news release from the University of Alberta.

While Scotty’s life may have been a turbulent one, it certainly possessed the physical qualities to make it in the tempestuous Late Cretaceous. After taking careful measurements of the commanding skeleton, Person’s team uncovered that this particular T.rex was more robust than other Tyrannosaurs. The size of its leg bones suggests that Scotty would have weighed more than 8.8 tons as a living specimen.

“I think there will always be bigger discoveries to be made. But as of right now, this particular Tyrannosaurus is the largest terrestrial predator known to science,” said Persons.

The extremely large T. rex skeleton also boasts a venerable age, remarked the paleontologist.

“Scotty is the oldest T. rex known. By which I mean, it would have had the most candles on its last birthday cake.”

The splendid specimen will be displayed at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina as part of a new exhibit that opens in May.