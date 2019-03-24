Watch Hungary Vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

2018 World Cup finalists Croatia have staggered since their Cup run, but now look for their second win in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying as the face Hungary.

Croatia advanced all the way to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final last year before losing to eventual champions France, but the team staggered in its UEFA Nations League campaign later in the year, losing two matches — including a 6-0 drubbing by Spain — and suffering relegation. But after defeating Azerbaijan 2-1 in their 2020 UEFA Euro qualifying opener, the high-powered Croatia side will try to keep their ship righted when they face longtime footballing rival Hungary, a team they have defeated only three times in 10 matches going back to 1940, per 11v11, in the second match of the international weekend for both teams, a game that will live stream from Budapest.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Hungary vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group E match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at the 22,000-seat Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday, March 24. In Croatia, which lies in the same time zone as Hungray, the live stream will also begin at 6 p.m.

In the United States, kickoff will take place at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10 a.m. Pacific. And in the United Kingdom, the Group E showdown gets started at 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Going up against a Croatia side that features major European stars such as Luka Modric of Real Madrid, Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan, and Ivan Rakitić of Barcelona, the Hungary side boasts two international players from Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer, in defender Botond Barath and striker Krisztian Nemeth, per SportingKC.com.

Hungary is the 52nd-ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Croatia enjoy the overall number nine ranking. But if Hungary have any advantage in Sunday’s clash, it may be their home field advantage, having won their last three matches in Hungarian stadiums.

Ivan Perisc of Inter Milan and Real Madrid star Luka Modric lead Croatia’s high-powered squad. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Hungary vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group E duel, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, the free streaming service provided by sports conglomerate ESPN, included with most cable or satellite provider subscriptions, or on the WatchESPN app for mobile devices, as well as set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku and Apple TV.

Another way to watch the Hungary vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown live stream online from Valencia, Spain is to log into streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Hungary vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match streaming live on their TV sets.

To view the Hungary vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 game live stream from Budapest for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods, and prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Hungary-Croatia Group E game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Hungary, M4 Sports carries the live stream. In Croatia, a live stream of the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifier against Hungary will be carried by SportKlub Croatia, on the channel’s streaming service.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while fans in India and Pakistan will find that, Sony Liv streams the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a more comprehensive list of live stream sources for Hungary vs. Croatia in countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.