Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia Cricket 2nd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview As Teams Prepare For World Cup

Pakistan will try to pull level in their five-match ODI series against Australia, with just two months before the Cricket World Cup gets underway.

With barely over two months to go before the opening of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the defending world champions, Australia, appear to be hitting their stride. They cruised to an easy, eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first one day international match of their five-match series, per CricBuzz, just nine days after polishing off a rare, five-match away series win over India. But Pakistan say they are using the series to build up their bench strength ahead of the World Cup, rather than focusing on taking the series from the 2015 Cup titlists, and may try out another group of young players in the second game, which will live stream from the United Arab Emirates.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second Pakistan vs. Australia ODI match, as Pakistan attempts to level the five-match, pre-Word Cup series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 3 p.m. Gulf Standard Time on Sunday, March 24, at 17,000-capacity Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. In Pakistan, the game starts at 4 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 10 p.m. Eastern Australia Daylight Time on Sunday, 8 p.m. Western. In the United States, that start time will be 7 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 4 a.m. Pacific.

Despite their experimental attitude toward the series, Pakistan will be troubled by the performance of their bowlers, who allowed Australian Captain Aaron Finch to partner with Shaun Marsh for 172, per CricInfo, on their way to overhauling a modest Pakistan total of 280, as Finch recorded 116 runs off of 135 balls, and Marsh went for 91 not out.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was hit especially hard, surrendering 59 runs in nine overs for an economy rate of 6.55. On the batting side, acting Captain Shoab Malik was a disappointment, going out for just 11, per ESPN. Haris Sohail kept Pakistan at least somewhat competitive with 101 not out, but his century was not nearly enough.

Here are the expected teams for the second Pakistan vs. Australia ODI in Sharjah.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Shan Masood, 3 Umar Akmal, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Shoaib Malik (captain), 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Yasir Shah, 10 Mohammad Amir/Usman Shinwari, 11 Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Aaron Finch (captain), 3 Peter Handscomb, 4 Shaun Marsh, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Ashton Turner, 7 Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), 8 Jhye Richardson, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Adam Zampa.

Fill-in Pakistan Captain Shoab Malik is looking for answers in the second ODI against Australia. Francois Nel / Getty Images

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Pakistan vs. Australia second ODI match of the tour live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available to domestic fans as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will live stream the match. Kayo also requires a subscription fee, but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel also will live stream the Pakistan vs. Australia ODI series in Australia.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should visit Sony Six. In Bangladesh, GTV will live stream the ODI.

Unfortunately, there will be no live stream in the United Kingdom. In the United States, a live stream of the 20-overs action in the second Pakistan vs. Australia meeting of the five-game series, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match.