Jenna Dewan Flaunts Incredible Abs In Sexy Sports Bra

Jenna Dewan had her social media followers talking when she posted a photo of herself showing off her ridiculously toned abs.

According to The Daily Mail, Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a skimpy sports bra, while showing off her flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage.

Dewan is seen rocking the bra as she seemingly poses in a dance studio. The actress completes her look by sporting a pair of baby pink sweats, which she hooks her thumbs into in the sexy snapshot.

Jenna has her shoulder length brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves in the photo, in which she promotes Danskin Apparel. The actress also dons a full face of makeup in the picture, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color.

Later in the day, Dewan posted another photo to her Instagram account. This time it was to celebrate National Puppy Day. Jenna snapped a cute photo of her dog sitting in front of a background that included tons of green foliage and a gorgeous rainbow int he sky, wishing the “little monster” a happy day, seemingly showing her appreciation for the pet that is beloved by her and her family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenna Dewan and her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, are currently going through a divorce, and they are having a bit of an issue when it comes to custody of their daughter, Everly.

Radar Online reported back in January that Channing had filed paperwork with the court in hopes of getting a set schedule for the little girl, whom he says was being negatively impacted by the erratic back and forth between her parents’ homes.

“Transitions for Everly during this time were not smooth because Everly did not have a consistent plan and would not know when she would next see her mom or me. I saw that this would frustrate Everly,” Tatum stated in the documents.

“Everly has expressed many times that she wants to know what the schedule is and makes our nanny or I promise that what we say the schedule will be, actually occurs,” the actor added.

Since their split, Channing Tatum has moved on, and is now dating singer Jessie J. Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan is also dating someone new, Broadway star, Steve Kazee.