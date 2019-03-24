Rita Ora Cozies Up To ‘X-Men’ Star Hugh Jackman In Latest Instagram Snap

The 'Only Want You' singer and Wolverine met backstage at the lavish Global Teacher Prize concert in Dubai.

Rita Ora treated her 14.6 million Instagram followers to a glorious set of snapshots on Saturday night. Fresh from her highly mediatized gig in Dubai, where she rocked the stage at the star-studded mega-concert celebrating the famous Global Teacher Prize gala, the 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram page to share a spectacular collage of nine eye-catching photos taken by her on-tour photographer, Blair Brown.

In one particular snapshot, the third in the batch, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker snuggled up to none other than Hollywood legend Hugh Jackman, who also performed onstage at the lavish Dubai gig. The two artists met up backstage and appeared to be having the time of their lives as they cozied up for a glamorous snapshot, flashing their bright smiles at the camera and spreading positive vibes all around.

Rita set the stage ablaze in a flamboyant satin suit, one that boasted a vibrant pink color and a shimmering silver floral pattern. Her head-turning ensemble featured a heavily-oversized jacket and loose trousers that made her mignonne frame look all the more delicate.

The “Only Want You” songstress teamed up her extravagant outfit with a form-fitting black top, which sported sheer sleeves and a see-through neckline that put her cleavage on display. The gorgeous pop star and actress added height to her frame with a pair of black platform boots and accessorized with an eye-popping black choker, one adorned with a silver crescent moon.

At the same time, Hugh Jackman cut a dapper figure in an elegant light gray suit. The Greatest Showman star and X-Men alum wore a smart gray shirt underneath his jacket and topped off his look with a neatly folded blue pocket square.

The two artists took the stage at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre stadium on March 23 to perform in the highly-anticipated concert ahead of the prestigious Global Teacher Prize gala. The world-famous event – which comes with a hefty $1 million prize, awarded to one lucky winner – is held each year in the United Arab Emirates in a bid to celebrate teachers who excel at their work in the education field and stand out as examples of inspiration to the profession.

“Now in its fifth year, the $1 million Global Teacher Prize award is the largest prize of its kind and was set up to recognize one teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession, as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society,” stated Arab News.

According to Gulf News, 2019 is the first year that the UAE have thrown together a massive concert to mark the occasion — and both Rita Ora and Hugh Jackman were among the stars who performed onstage. The Les Misérables actor enjoyed a special slot in the show alongside acclaimed singer Loren Allred, who is best known for her “Never Enough” hit song from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

Jackman, who has a background in education as a former PE teacher, was also the one to reveal the 10 finalists of the Global Teacher Prize in late February. The finalists, who joined the artists on stage at “The Assembly: A Global Teacher Prize Concert” on Saturday night, were selected from more than 10,000 nominations and applications from 179 countries around the world. The big winner will be announced today during a glamorous award ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rita Ora shared the stage with fellow British singer Liam Payne. Rita and the former One Direction member go a while back and have previously collaborated on the song “For You,” recorded for the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Freed. Given their history together, the artists put on a very animated show last night.

“I’m so excited to be back in Dubai, especially since I’m performing music from my new album Phoenix,” Rita told ShortList in an interview last week.

Needless to say, her Instagram followers went crazy over the new pics, which garnered more than 111,000 likes and over 650 comments.

Next up for Rita Ora is a short trip to New York. After that, the artist will be taking her “Phoenix World Tour” to Europe, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.