Lori Loughlin’s Friends Are Keeping Their Distance Amid College Admissions Scandal, Per ‘Us’

Lori Loughlin’s friends are reportedly keeping their distance from the actress following her involvement in the shocking college admissions scandal that has been making headlines this month.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Lori Loughlin’s friends are completely shocked by the scandal, and they allegedly had no idea that any of it was going on.

“It’s absolutely shocking. … Nobody knew and nobody would expect this from [Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli]. They are good people and it’s very sad to hear this went on. It’s disappointing. There’s going to be backlash and people already want to distance themselves. The fact that this was the example and life lesson they taught their daughters is just very surprising, knowing who they are,” an insider told the outlet.

Loughlin and Giannulli were both arrested earlier this month after being indicted in the case. Lori was released on $1 million bail, and will face a judge in Boston next week.

“This is Lori’s worst nightmare — not only for her, but for her children and extended family. It’s a very scary time for them,” another source stated.

However the actress just isn’t losing friends over the scandal, she has also lost all of her beloved jobs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin has been fired from The Hallmark Channel, where she starred in many movies for the network, and on the popular TV series, When Calls The Heart. She’s also been axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix, where she plays the fan favorite character of Aunt Becky.

On Saturday night, Loughlin’s Fuller House co-stars attended the Kids’ Choice Awards, and won the award for Favorite Funny TV Show. While on stage to accept the honor, Candace Cameron Bure seemingly sent love and support to Lori, saying that the cast and crew are a family, and that families stick together no matter what, in good times as well as bad times.

Although Candace, who plays DJ Tanner Fuller on the show, did not mention Lori by name, many fans were under the impression that the actress was sending love to her former co-star during the difficult time in her life.

Meanwhile, the Fuller House cast has stayed very quiet about Loughlin’s arrest and impending case. John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin have been asked for comments, but refused to dish any details.

Lori Loughlin has also stayed mum on the situation.