Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy New Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, recently shared a gorgeous selfie to social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Saturday night, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to show off a makeup look that she absolutely loved. In the sexy snapshot, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seen smiling for the camera as she sports a cleavage-baring ensemble.

Kostek’s ample cleavage is on full display as she rocks a skimpy silver top with a camo print jacket over top. The model has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a classic ponytail with her bangs and other tendrils of hair hanging down to frame her famous face.

Camille revealed that she needed a photo of the professional makeup job to remember it, and because she wasn’t ready to go back to a makeup look that she applied herself.

In the photograph, Kostek is seen sporting a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows and lashes, and a natural look that enhanced her beauty. She appears to have some highlighter on her cheeks and forehead, and dons a berry color on her lips. She also tags Lauren Massermini as her stylist in the picture, where she goes solo without her NFL player boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek recently posted a sweet photo of herself with Rob Gronkowski after the two reunited following some time apart. The couple held on to each other and smiled after seeing each other again.

Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating for years, and they have a solid relationship. Camille recently told The Improper Bostonian that she and Rob can even easily brush off seeing each other get attention from the opposite sex.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really bother me. He and I both love to meet new people, and when someone comes up to either of us, we entertain them. We would never snub anyone. I have a memory of being at a club at Mohegan Sun, and he was talking to a group of girls and I was with my friends. He and I saw each other from across the room and both gave each other a thumbs up. We have each other’s backs, and we both trust each other,” Camille confidently said of her relationship with the Super Bowl champion.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek and boyfriend Rob Gronkowsi’s life together by following them on Instagram.