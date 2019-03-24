Trump Impeachment Still On The Table, Suggests Democrat John Lewis

On March 22, Special Counsel Robert Mueller officially finished his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and official Moscow. The news seemingly shook the capital, prompting conservatives to gloat and Democrats to vow more investigations and urge that Barr publishes the full report.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, House Democrats held a conference call, and discussed strategy. The Democrats announced more investigations into President Trump, his business dealings and finances in particular, but the word “impeachment” never came up during the call.

This perhaps comes as no surprise given that Mueller has failed to indict an American citizen for conspiring with Russia, and — according to media reports and Department of Justice officials — does not have sealed indictments, or recommend further indictments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned against impeachment, arguing that it would divide the country, and pointing out that such a manoeuvre would not be supported by the Republicans who control the Senate.

But not all Democrats agree with the House Speaker. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Democratic Congressman John Lewis of Georgia renewed calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment, Newsweek reports.

“I think that day will come. I don’t think he’s legitimate. I said it back at the end of the election. I still believe that today.”

Lewis, like many other Democrats, said that Congress should vote and make sure William Barr publishes the report in its entirety. If the attorney general refuses to do so he should be subpoenaed, according to the Georgia congressman. “One hundred percent,” Lewis told Reid when asked whether he would support issuing a subpoena.

Rep. John Lewis says Trump impeachment is still on the table. "I think that day will come"https://t.co/sPB6y3ViYD pic.twitter.com/FDa3f49x2s — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 24, 2019

Both the American people and the United States Congress need to see the full report, according to the Democrat.

“I truly believe that we will not be patient, will not be still until we see the entire report. This report belongs to the American people. Not just members of the Congress. We all have the right to see what is in the report, the entire report,” he said.

Lewis also warned that Barr could try and withhold the information from the American public. The attorney general “might just try to do what he needs to do to protect the president and the people who placed him in this position,” he said.

Much like Lewis, journalist Sarah Kendzior cautioned the Democrats against putting their faith in William Barr, arguing that Trump’s AG should not be trusted, as per reporting from Raw Story.