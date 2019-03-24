‘Downton Abbey’ Actor Who Plays Carson Is Recognized By Prince Charles

Jim Carter was given an OBE at Buckingham Palace.

Jim Carter, best known as Mr. Carson, the butler from Downton Abbey, was all smiles as he was invested as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire this month. It’s hard not to think that his character wouldn’t have also been over the moon at the prospect of being recognized by royalty.

Vanity Fair says that Carter, who has been on Downton Abbey for every episode, and will star in the upcoming Downton movie, attended the event at Buckingham Palace with his wife, actor, Imelda Staunton to get his OBE medal from Prince Charles. Staunton, who will be introduced as a new character for the upcoming Downton movie has her own investiture, receiving a CBE back in 2016.

Carter gushed that he couldn’t wait to show his medal to his mother, Molly, 99, who he said was so excited for him.

“I’m particularly delighted this honor came in time to share with my mum, Molly, who is 99 and she was thrilled. She lit up at the news, so that was very good.”

The actor, who seems to be as modest as Carson, didn’t truly understand why he was being honored with the special award.

“I guess it’s mainly recognition due to Downton Abbey,” the actor said. “It says ‘for services to drama’ and I’m not sure quite what services I’ve given to drama—longevity probably as I’m approaching about 49 years in the business—so a long service medal!”

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter just received an OBE https://t.co/ZCWCQrib6h — Good Housekeeping UK (@GHmagazine) March 23, 2019

Carter continued, saying that he was sure that he got his OBE because Downton Abbey was so popular, and he’s so happy that he’s gotten to use the fame to promote his favorite charities as it’s great for fundraising.

When fans last saw Carson, he was retiring as a result of his palsy, but continuing to live on the property with his new wife, Mrs. Hughes. But Carter hints that his level of expertise is needed up at casa Crawley for a “grand, mysterious event” in the Downton Abbey movie. The film’s director, Michael Engler says that full staff will be needed for the party which takes place in 1927.

“When this event happens and all hands are needed on deck, [Carson’s] called into service, and he becomes part of the success of the story.”

The Inquisitr says that while the cast has been tight-lipped about the movie, written by the show’s original creator, Sir Julian Fellowes, Allen Leech, who plays former chauffeur, Tom Branson says that he thinks there is something for everyone in the film.