Devon And Asha Still Reveal They Are Expecting Following A Long Struggle To Conceive

Former NFL defensive tackle Devon Still and his wife, Asha, are expecting a baby.

Devon Still is famous for being a former NFL defensive tackle who played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and New York Jets. What a lot of fans might not know about him is that he and his wife, Asha, have been struggling with a personal battle for years.

The pair were married in 2016 and have been trying without success to conceive. Devon has an 8-year-old daughter named Leah from a previous marriage, and he and Asha desperately wanted to expand their family. After a lot of patience and prayer, the two were happy to announce that they are now expecting their first child together, according to Today.

Devon shared the happy news with his 540,000 Instagram followers on Friday. To aid them in their journey to conceive, the pair partnered up with pregnancy and ovulation test company Clearblue. He thanked the company for their assistance and included a picture of he and his wife smiling while Asha held up a positive pregnancy test. He also credited their conception to the advice of his fans and followers.

“Touchdown baby!!! It’s been hard keeping this secret but with a mixture of some prayer, patience, love, y’all advice and the help of our friends at @clearblue…we’re happy to announce we’re pregnant! @ashastill We can’t wait to welcome the newest member of the #StillSquad #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner.”

The former NFL player knows well the bond of family after watching his own daughter, Leah, survive cancer. When Leah was just 4-years-old, she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the adrenal glands. Since her diagnosis in 2014, the little girl has inspired many with her bravery and positivity. While she was given only a 50-50 chance of surviving the disease, she took on the battle with a smile on her face. She survived and is currently in remission, according to Today.

With her dad’s help, Leah was able to raise over a million dollars for cancer research to help others facing the same cruel disease she went through. She went on to win an ESPY award for the bravery and steadfast optimism she displayed during her battle.

What words does this brave little survivor have for those currently fighting cancer? She wants them to know that they don’t have to feel alone.