Jennifer Lopez Planning Lavish Wedding To Alex Rodriguez, Per ‘Life & Style’

Jennifer Lopez is planning a star-studded wedding to her new fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The couple, who got engaged during a romantic vacation earlier this month, are now looking toward their big day.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Jennifer Lopez wants to have the biggest, most lavish celebrity wedding of all time, and she’s ready to shell out some serious cash to make sure that her special day with Alex Rodriguez is perfect.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” an insider told the outlet.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang,” an insider added.

As many fans already know, Lopez has been married three times in the past. She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001-2003, and Mark Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She also shares two children, twins Max and Emme, with Anthony.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mark Anthony allegedly had a very sweet and supportive reaction to J.Lo and A-Rod’s engagement. The singer is said to be very happy for his former wife, and her future husband.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Anthony likes Rodriguez, and that the most important thing to him is that Alex treats his children well, and that the kids like their future step-father.

Insiders also reveal that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s blended family is a blessing to them. A-Rod’s daughters are said to love J.Lo and her kids, and that Jennifer is head-over-heels for Alex’s girls as well.

The source reveals that they really are just one big happy family, and that Lopez and Rodriguez have never been happier than they are right now.

Alex proposed to Jen with a huge diamond, which may be her most expensive engagement ring of all time, and Lopez likely knows diamonds, as she has been engaged five times in her life.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s life together by following them on Instagram.