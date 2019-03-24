Conservatives Rip Into Mueller, Slam Russia Investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign, submitting on Friday his final report to Attorney General William Barr.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, according to media reports citing Department of Justice officials, Mueller is not recommending further indictments, and he has no sealed indictments, which means that no American has been charged with conspiring with the Russian government to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., conservative conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, and former Trump campaign official Carter Page have all openly boasted about Mueller’s perceived lack of findings, celebrating that the investigation has finally come to an end.

But it is not only Trump confidants implicated in the probe that are having a field day — conservative politicians and media pundits are celebrating as well, according to The Hill, and ripping into Special Counsel Robert Mueller, while slamming his investigation.

North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said via Twitter that it is no wonder that no one has been indicted for conspiring with Russia when there was “no collusion.”

“It would mean we just completed 2 years of investigating ‘Russian collusion’ without ONE collusion related indictment. Not even one. Why? Because there was no collusion,” he wrote.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said that he expects Congress to be fully briefed on Russia probe’s costs, adding that the lack of indictments “does vindicate” President Donald Trump.

“I’d like to see not only the report made public but how many tens of millions of taxpayer dollars were spent over nearly two years to meander around and, as you say, bully people,” Scalise said.

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who was sentenced to two weeks in jail for giving false statements to the FBI, said that it is “time to hit back” at Mueller.

But it is not only Trump officials and Republican politicians that are ripping into Mueller. Conservative Fox News hosts are slamming the special counsel and the Russia probe as well. Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity both attacked Mueller, criticizing the Democrats for alleging collusion.

Tucker Carlson even called on House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and California Representative Eric Swalwell to resign.

“This has been a disaster. How can we let the people who are responsible for it continue as if it never happened? How can Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff keep their seats in the House of Representatives?” he asked.