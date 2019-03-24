Photos Of A Blind Dog With His Own ‘Seeing Eye’ Puppy Are Winning Over The Internet

A golden retriever named Charlie is blind due to glaucoma, but gets around with the help of a furry friend.

With so many stories of crime, hate, and division ruling the recent news cycles, some positive news really goes a long way. The story behind a sweet photo of a golden retriever named Charlie has been winning over the internet. Charlie is 11-years-old and had to have both his eyes removed due to an eye condition. Nevertheless, he’s been given the friend of a lifetime that helps him get around. Charlie has his own “seeing eye” puppy named Maverick, according to Today.

Maverick, a golden retriever himself, is only 4-months-old. He may be young, but he has a big job to do. He’s not only Charlie’s best friend, but acts as his set of eyes. Charlie and Maverick’s owners, Adam and Chelsea Stipe, had to make the difficult decision to have Charlie’s left eye removed in 2016. He suffered from glaucoma, a condition that affects the optic nerve and can cause a lot of pain as it progresses. Shortly after losing his left eye, the dog had to lose his right eye due to the same condition, leaving him completely blind.

Maverick was welcomed into the Stripe family this past January. In the beginning, Adam and Chelsea weren’t sure how well the dogs would co-exist together. However, after a bit of an adjustment, they became good friends. Maverick seems to be aware of Charlie’s condition at some level and walks alongside him to assist him as he moves around their family home in Mooresville, North Carolina. The pup has helped Charlie get exercise and enjoy himself again, something he couldn’t do as easily after his surgery. Chelsea says that the puppy also helps Charlie out in an adorable way if he has trouble during playtime.

“When they would play, Maverick would realize that Charlie would lose the toy sometimes, so (Maverick) would pick it up and put it back in front of him to re-engage playtime. When Maverick and Charlie play, it’s definitely great to watch because Charlie turns into such a puppy. It’s sweet to see them get along and enjoy each other.”

The Stripe family created an Instagram page dedicated to the adventures that Maverick and Charlie have together. They simply wanted to document the sweet bond the dogs share and bring a little bit of light into the lives of others. They had no idea how many people the account would touch.

“We love how positive the community is and how happy (the dogs) are making everyone,” Chelsea said.