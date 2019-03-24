After Mueller Report, Trump Aides Worried He Would ‘Do Something Rash,’ Followed Him To Mar-A-Lago To Stop Him

Donald Trump's public silence since the release of the Mueller Report is not an accident, according to a 'Washington Post' report.

Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his long-awaited “report” to conclude his investigation to U.S. Attorney General William Barr shortly before 5 p.m. ET on Friday. But Donald Trump, more than 30 hours later, has remained publicly silent, without even a message posted to his Twitter account.

The widespread view among Twitter users has been that Trump’s public silence and lack of Twitter posting indicates that he is worried about Mueller’s findings.

“If the Mueller report found no collusion with Russia,” wrote former White House Ethics Lawyer Richard Painter, “@realDonaldTrump would be Tweeting up a storm about it by now and the entire report would be released today to back him up.”

But it now appears that Trump’s public silence and absence of Twitter activity is the result of a concerted effort by Trump’s aides, who accompanied him to his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort for the weekend specifically so he “would be surrounded by people he knows and trusts and therefore be less likely to do something rash,” according to a report by The Washington Post on Saturday, citing “two people close” to Trump.

However, Barr is now expected to deliver his summary of the Mueller Report’s findings on Sunday, according to CNN, a development that could cause Trump to end his public silence.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to deliver his summary of Robert Mueller’s report on Sunday. Win McNamee / Getty Images

According to the Washington Post report, Trump has assented to his aides’ request “to be restrained in his public comments about the Mueller report” until after he receives a briefing on its contents, which is also expected to take place on Sunday, as Barr transmits his summary of the report to Congress.

Among the aides who accompanied Trump to Mar-a-Lago were White House lawyers Emmet Flood and Pat Cipillone, who are believed to be “cautioning (Trump) to lay low” until the lawyers are given an understanding of the information that Mueller’s report contains, according to CNN.

Trump was claimed to be “in good spirits” on Saturday, a top press aide told NBC News.

Though Barr was reportedly set to deliver his own summary of the report to Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that receiving only Barr’s version of the report would be “insufficient,” and that Congress must receive a fully unclassified briefing on Mueller’s findings. Pelosi said that Barr must release the report in full to the public, according to an account by The Daily Beast.

According to one expert, former federal prosecutor Harry Litman, Barr’s own letter to Congress on Friday, in which he announced that Mueller had submitted his report, contained indications that the counterintelligence aspects of the report could go into detail about the 2016 Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia, as The Inquisitr reported.