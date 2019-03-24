Lori Loughlin’s ‘Fuller House’ Co-Stars Hint At Support For Her During Kids’ Choice Awards Win

Lori Loughlin’s Fuller House co-stars appeared at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night, and even took home the award for Favorite Funny TV Show.

According to The Daily Mail, Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin took the stage to accept the award at the Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend, and during their speech, where they thanked fans and viewers, they also seemed to hint at their support for Lori Loughlin.

“Family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times. They support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” Candace Cameron Bure said during the acceptance speech, but didn’t mention Loughlin by name.

As many fans already know, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested earlier this month in connection with a huge college admissions scandal. The couple are now accused of bribing college coaches and test administrators to help their daughters get into USC.

Actress Felicity Huffman and over 40 others were also indicted in the scandal. Loughlin was released on $1 million bail, and will appear in front of a judge in Boston on March 29.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin was fired from her projects at the Hallmark Channel, where she appeared in movies for the network, and on the popular TV series, When Calls The Heart.

Loughlin was also axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House, which will air on Netflix in the coming months. Lori played the role of Aunt Becky on the show, and now fans will not get to see her character complete her arc for the final season.

Meanwhile, Lori’s daughter, Olivia Jade, is said to be furious with her parents for forcing her to go to college when she had no interest in further education. Olivia, who has a large YouTube following, allegedly wanted to focus on her career, but was pushed into college by her parents.

Olivia’s career is now hurting as she has lost sponsors and brand partnerships amid the college admissions scandal.

“[Olivia is] really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed. She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn’t enough. Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she’s devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes,” an insider told ET.

Lori Loughlin has yet to make a public statement on her firing from Hallmark, Fuller House, or the college admissions scandal.