‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Finalist Erin Willerton Flashes Serious Cleavage In A Black Dress

Ever since British model Erin Willerton has been selected as one of the finalists of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search for 2019, she has started gaining significant attention on social media.

Erin understands that it takes more to become popular on Instagram than just posting bikini pics and, to that end, she makes sure to keep her fans updated with her day-to-day activities. Saturday morning was no exception, as the 22-year-old stunner took to her page and treated her fans and followers to a new, hot picture which became an instant hit.

In the snap, the model was featured busting out of a very tight, strappy black dress which allowed her to expose plenty of cleavage — a move which left her fans absolutely titillated. As for her aesthetics, the model opted for a full face of makeup comprising a stunning red lipstick and lots of eye liner and mascara to accentuate her eyes.

Erin wore her dark tresses down, kept a hand on her waist, looked straight into the camera and flashed her signature smile to strike a pose. The picture was captured at Wythenshawe Forum — a U.K.-based leisure zone that offers the highest quality facilities and a wide range of activities for all ages. Per the caption of the picture, Erin was attending students’ fight night.

As of the writing of this piece and within a few hours of having been posted, the picture amassed close to 7,00o likes and several comments wherein fans and followers showered the hot model with compliments. One fan wrote that Erin looked so sexy that she must have “knocked out” a lot of people during the event, while another fan used all the complimentary adjectives he could come up with to describe Erin’s beauty and called her “divine,” “perfect,” “splendid,” “sensational” and “magnificent.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Erin treated her fans to a sexy snapshot wherein she could be seen wearing a skimpy, off-white bikini that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. The picture in question was captured while Erin was modeling for Montce Swim — a fit-focused bikinis & swimwear brand. The picture was favorited more than 11,000 times and fans drooled over the model’s hot body in the comments section, praising her for her fitness as well as her sense of style.

According to Sports Illustrated, Erin was one of the six finalists for the magazine’s model search. The contest began with more than 10,000 Instagram video submissions and in-person interviews after which six ladies were selected, including Erin, Brooks Nader, Veronica Pomee, Jessica Aidi, Raine Michaels and Manuela Hernandez.