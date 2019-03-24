Trump Will ‘Weaponize Mueller Report To Bludgeon Democrats,’ Predicts Steve Bannon

On March 22, 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr, officially wrapping up the probe into Russian election interference and related matters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, according to publicly available information and Department of Justice officials’ statements, Mueller has no sealed indictments and the special counsel is not recommending further indictments, which means that no American citizen has been charged with colluding or conspiring with Russia to help Trump win the election, which was the crime Mueller was appointed to investigate.

News of Mueller wrapping up his investigation seemingly reverberated across Washington, prompting both sides to react: The Democrats with announcing new investigations and urging Barr to release the full report, conservative media with gloating, and liberal media with shock.

Outlets such as the Daily Caller ridiculed MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, one of the leading media cheerleaders of Robert Mueller, alleging that she had been on the verge of tears while announcing that Mueller has, essentially, found nothing.

A report from The Hill revealed that many Trump figures implicated in the alleged crimes, from the president’s son, Trump Jr., over conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, to former Trump Campaign official Carter Page, are celebrating, happy that Mueller has seemingly failed to prove collusion.

The Washington Post reports that “the political showdown over the Russia investigation” could “reshape the remainder” of Trump’s presidency, stating that in the aftermath of Mueller submitting the report, “Trump allies claimed vindication while Democrats demanded transparency and vowed to intensify their own probes.”

"If you took it all in in one day, it would kill you": What Mueller’s investigation has already revealed https://t.co/dgB9qp8v29 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2019

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon had perhaps the most boastful reaction, predicting that Mueller’s report will help Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

President Trump will, according to Bannon, “weaponize Mueller report to bludgeon Democrats.”

“Expect him to come ‘off the chain,'” he told the Washington Post in an email.

Bannon, who after helping Trump win, dedicated himself to spreading his far-right message across Europe and elsewhere, recently made a number of predictions pertaining to the upcoming presidential election, according to The Daily Beast, so it comes as no surprise that he is weighing in on the Mueller investigation as well.

According to Bannon, the most dangerous Democratic ticket for Trump would be Beto O’Rourke as vice president nominee, and Kamala Harris as president nominee.

“Beto on the ticket with Harris is the most dangerous ticket for Trump,” and would have the best chance of unseating his former boss, Bannon said. The former White House chief strategist could not resist taking a jab at Trump’s political nemesis, Hillary Clinton, describing her as a “vampire.”

“But don’t forget, the vampire is still alive: Hillary Clinton,” he said, adding that someone might “drive a stake through her heart.”