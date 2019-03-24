Jordan Belfort Claims He Turned Down Opportunity To Be Involved In College Admissions Scandal

The real life 'Wolf of Wallstreet,' Jordan Belfort, says he and his son were approached to take part in the admissions scandal.

Jordan Belfort is the real person behind the popular film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wallstreet. He has more money than most can dream of, so it’s not really a surprise that he was previously targeted by the ringleaders of the now-infamous college admissions scandal involving many wealthy celebrities. He claims that a shady figure called him while his son, Carter, was going through the college admissions process.

Carter was applying to a host of big name schools, including USC, Harvard, Yale, UCLA, and Georgetown. However, the teenager was able to get into college the normal way; with hard work and determination. Belfort turned down the offer to use bribery to help his son get ahead in life, according to TMZ.

Belfort suspects that the man who contacted him could have been directed to him by the alleged ringleader of the scandal, Rick Singer. Singer has been accused of orchestrating the bribery scheme in which celebrity parents essentially bought their children’s way into highly accredited universities.

Belfort certainly avoided a lot of controversy by opting not to get involved in the bribery scheme. Nevertheless, he’s had his own legal troubles in the past. He once served 22 months in jail for crimes related to stock market manipulation. Although he’s long since turned his life around, his reality used to be quite similar to what was portrayed in the film adaptation of his life, according to The Guardian. He lived an elite life ruled by crime and drug abuse. In fact, he worked closely with DiCaprio to ensure the movie accurately conveyed the scandalous aspects of his life.

“The drug use and the stuff with the hookers and the sales assistants and the sex in the office … that stuff is really, really accurate. In some respects, my life was even worse than that. Although I’d say I did more quaaludes than cocaine. I spent hundreds of hours with Leo doing everything you could imagine, from hanging out socially to showing him what it’s like to be on drugs. I took him through the stages and I was rolling on the floor in his house as he was filming me.”

Belfort is now a motivational speaker and writer who doesn’t shy away from talking openly about the dark days of his past. As for what will become of those indicted for their involvement in the current college admissions scandal, only time will tell.