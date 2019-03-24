Dr. Dre Brags ‘No Jail Time!’ After Daughter Accepted To USC, But There’s A $70 Million Catch

Dr. Dre managed to troll celebrity-heavy hitters who have found themselves in legal trouble over the recent college admissions scandal as he praised his daughter for her acceptance to the University of Southern California, TMZ reports.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” the rapper posted on Instagram Saturday. Accompanying the fatherly boast was a photo of him with his USC-bound daughter, Truly Young, who stands with her dad holding an acceptance letter from the school.

Meanwhile prominent celebrities like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, among plenty of other wealthy and connected parents, find themselves deep in a roiling admissions scandal with allegations ranging from unseemly influence peddling to actual criminal charges.

Loughlin and Huffman’s names appeared recently as documents were unsealed pertaining to allegations that a large number of parents had paid a California middleman thousands of dollars to boost their kids’ odds of getting admitted to a number of prestigious colleges, as CNN reported. The criminality included activities as brazen as hiring other students to take college entrance exams, bribing test administrators, and coordinating with college coaches to pose non-athletes as college recruits.

Young, on the other hand, apparently managed to get her acceptance letter with no such shenanigans.

Or did she?

While not illegal, and certainly not uncommon, it is worth mentioning that Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, cofounded with record producer Jimmy Iovine USC’s “Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.” The academy is described by USC as an environment to teach students whose interests intersect between business, marketing, and creative arts. The program was made possible by a combined $70 million gift from Iovine and Young, with that eye-popping figure causing many to wonder if the school would not have been influenced in their decision to accept the child of such a strong donor.

None-the-less, is seems that Young is headed to USC and her father can be confident that she got there perhaps not without writing a check, but at least without breaking any laws.

“The vision and generosity of Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young will profoundly influence the way all of us perceive and experience artistic media,” said USC President C. L. Max Nikias when the gift was announced. “We are committed to encouraging our students to use their intellectual and creative resources to effect change in all segments of society. Our goal is to ensure that the academy is the most collaborative educational program in the world.”