Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Extreme Hourglass Figure In A Very Tight Dress

Anastasiya Kvitko has become quite popular on Instagram because of her skin-baring snaps and her extreme hourglass figure, and in order to tease her fans, she makes sure to post several snaps every week.

The model recently took to her page and posted a new pic where she could be seen donning a tighter-than-skin, nude-colored dress which not only accentuated her famous, 41-inch posterior, but the low-cut neckline of the strappy dress allowed her to put her never-ending cleavage on full display.

The exposure did her nothing but favors and shortly after having been posted on her timeline, and as of the writing of this piece, the snapshot garnered close to 80,000 likes and above 1,200 comments, which prove that her fans eagerly wait for her to post her sexy snaps every day.

In terms of her aesthetics, Anastasiya opted for a full face of makeup, comprised of some soft-pink lip gloss, lots of highlighter to give her face a youthful and more contoured appearance, and some eyeliner and mascara to give her eyes a bold look. The model dressed her brunette tresses into soft curls and let it down while she sat on a chair, keeping one of her hands on her neck and the other on her thighs. She looked down to strike a pose.

Commenting on the picture, one fan asked the 24-year-old hottie to date him and be his forever, while another male admirer — who seemed to be obsessed with Anastasiya’s beauty — said that he visits her page every day to look at her pics, but he can never get enough of her.

Prior to posting the photo, the model — who uses the initials AK for herself — titillated her 9.5 million fans with several eye-popping bikini pictures which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. In one of the snapshots, she was featured donning a skimpy blue, thong-style bikini which could barely hide her assets. And to appear more provocative and sexually appealing, she sat on a beach and turned around to put her derriere on full display. The picture racked up 196,000 likes as of the writing of this article and amassed close to 1,700 comments.

While most people praised her for her sexiness and only focused on her assets, some of them pointed out that she should come up with something new because her follower count has become quite stagnant.

According to The Daily Mail, the model once challenged American reality star Kim Kardashian and said that it will only be a matter of time before Kvitko will become more popular. So far, however, Kim’s popularity is still at its peak, and with a whopping 132 million follower count on Instagram, there is a long, long way for Kvitko to go before she can even compete with Kardashian.