GoFundMe CEO Slams U.S. Healthcare, Says Americans Shouldn’t Have To Depend On Internet For Medical Bills

Rob Solomon is clearly disgruntled.

Several years ago when Rob Solomon started his crowdfunding site, GoFundMe, he had never thought it would become a haven for people seeking money to pay their ridiculous medical bills. He had thought his site would be a big hit among artists, or even those looking for monetary support to fund their honeymoons or weddings. Yet, years after its inception, more than one-third of all the campaigns on the crowdfunding site is to do with people looking for money to cover their medical bills.

For Solomon, more than the success of GoFundMe, this fact lays bare the big loopholes in the U.S. healthcare system, which forces people to look for crowdfunding avenues due to the lack of any state support. He said that the success of his site when it comes to healthcare campaigns is a testament to how utterly broken the country’s healthcare system is, according to Trofire.

Solomon said that unless the American government and people didn’t quickly understand that healthcare support must be a protected right, he could only see the situation getting worse. With the rising costs of medicines and hospitals, Solomon said he wouldn’t be surprised to see people sitting on red lights with cardboards — begging for money so that somebody in their family can get the medical attention they need.

“We’re one step away basically from having people have to sit on street corners with cardboard signs and a hat saying, please give what you can,” he said.

“‘I had cancer and now my life is ruined because of medical bills.’ That’s the next step down from GoFund Me. And I’m not saying that to be insulting. I’m saying that’s how f**ked up our system is. We have to get something better.”

Setting up a GoFundMe page has also become a go-to way for people in need of help to pay their doctors and other health providers. https://t.co/dNoM6oHhAO — All Things Considered (@npratc) December 28, 2018

Solomon said that he would understand if the United States couldn’t guarantee healthcare if it was poor, but not being able to do so despite being the richest country on earth was appalling. Solomon questioned that when the Pentagon gets nearly $750 billion every year, why can’t common Americans have the security of their government taking care of their medical needs. He said that the broken U.S. healthcare system showed how utterly capitalism had failed to protect Americans.

“The only option, the only option is for a government-run program that covers every single American citizen and is able to negotiate drug prices, hospital prices, doctor, prices and surgery prices. Short of those fixes, things are going to get much, much worse in this country,” he said.